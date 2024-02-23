Curd Galindo & Smith LLP Fils Lawsuit Over Death in Sheriff Custody Results in Wrongful Death Claim

Surviving Heirs File $20,000,000 Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against County of Orange Sheriff's Department for the Death of Their Father/Son Who Died in Custody.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alex Galindo an attorney with the law offices of Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP, announces that he has filed a tort claim with the County of Orange on behalf of the children and parent of Ronald Garcia Lucio, Jr who died while in custody at the Santa Ana County Jail. The lawsuit was file 2-20-24 in United States District Court-Central District of California Case number 8:24 cv- 00359.

The court records allege that on March 18, 2022, LUCIO, a pre-trial inmate who suffered from mental illness and housed at Orange County Central Jail received his evening meal at his cell at 3:20 p.m.

Court documents state that at 7:12 p.m., the OCSD Deputy, and vocational nurse entered LUCIO's cell for a wellness check. The OCSD Deputy observed LUCIO laying in the lower bunk on his right side. At this point, a "man down" call was made over the radio and additional deputies and jail medical staff responded to assist. At 7:14 p.m., deputies moved Lucio from the bottom bunk to the dayroom floor outside the cell to allow medical staff space to begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The complaint alleges that at 7:27 p.m., Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) paramedics arrived on scene and took over treatment of LUCIO. The paramedics found LUCIO pulseless, and he was exhibiting the onset of rigor mortis. Based on their observations, LUCIO was pronounced deceased at 7:30 p.m. by OCFA personnel.

The complaint contends that the OCSD deputies allegedly failed to conduct the proper safety checks of a mentally ill patient/inmate which was the cause of LUCIO's death.

CURD, GALINDO & SMITH, LLP is a full service law firm that includes practice areas of bankruptcy, civil rights, civil business litigation, personal injury, product liability and police

misconduct. The firm represents both corporate and individual clients of all sizes and those individuals who have been seriously injured or have lost a family member due to an accident, defective product, police misconduct or negligence. The law firm has recovered millions of dollars for its thousands of clients since 1995 by winning complex and challenging business disputes, death and injury cases involving police misconduct, traffic collisions, workplace injuries and defective products, including defective automobiles, against some of the world's largest companies and governmental agencies.

ALEX GALINDO, Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP, 1 800-300-2300, [email protected], Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP

