Cure Opens New Era of Proton Therapy with FDA Anatomical Site Clearance for Compact, Affordable System with Clinical Advantages Fitting Linac Rooms

P-Cure's fully integrated, motion management, real-time approach combines a Six-Degree-of-Freedom robotic positioning system, constant radio- and fluoro-scopic imaging, and positioning software. As a result, the tumor will always be at the treatment's iso-center.

Currently, for the first time in the history of proton therapy, patients are being treated within a vendor Clinical Development Center, clinically operated by the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. Working in partnership with Hadassah, recently named by Newsweek as a world leader in oncology, the hospital oncology department, including a full team of doctors, physicists, and dosimetrist, are bringing patients to the P-Cure facility to receive treatment in the only available proton facility in the Middle East.

Dr. Yoram Weiss, Director General, Hadassah Medical Organization said of the Newsweek recognition, "Our medical teams are increasingly recognized for their advances in research and for the quality of the care they provide in cardiology, oncology and many other areas as well as for their use of technology – an honor we in 'Start-Up Nation' especially relish."

Prof. Aron Popovtzer, the Head of Sharett Institute of Oncology at the Hadassah Medical Center, said referring to the first patient treated, "We are thrilled to demonstrate the clinical benefits of Proton Therapy to patients having head and neck malignancies, emphasizing the importance of the patient's comfort and quality of life as significant contributing factors to the positive clinical outcomes."

Adult patients who will initially benefit from this clinical breakthrough will be those treated for cancers of the pancreas, chest, head and neck, and cranial tumors. Later, abdomen and pelvis cancer patients, as well as pediatric patients will gain access to this long-awaited treatment choice.

"The P-Cure proton system is fully ready for delivery to oncology centers interested in updating their cancer treatment options," said Dr. Michael Marash, CEO of P-Cure. "The synchrotron-based gantry-less system can fit into Linac rooms, can easily be delivered to existing buildings using nothing more than the freight elevator, can be clinically ready to treat patients in a year after contracting, will cost about half of legacy systems, and will have reduced maintenance costs. The P-Cure Solution is a fully integrated comprehensive planning and treatment modality ready to expand patient access to proton therapy, will be somewhat immune to challenging reimbursement issues, as well as deliver a more rapid ROI."

The treatment being delivered to Hadassah patients utilizes a unique feature of the P-Cure Proton Therapy System which enables diagnostic quality imaging capable of tracking changes occurring in a patient's body during the treatment, especially in the tumor shape and location, as well as the position of healthy tissues around the tumor site. As such, this system's versatility enables adjustment of the treatment plan in accordance with the new changing anatomy. This approach, called adaptive therapy, ensures that the treatment dose always covers the tumor without dangerous radiation to the healthy tissue and organs.

About P-Cure:

P-Cure Ltd., an Israel-based company, develops and supplies the most compact Proton Therapy solution for the targeted treatment of cancer with radiation. Founded in 2007, P-Cure has developed a comprehensive patient centric proton therapy solution with clinical benefits and financial advantages. The P-Cure mission is to provide proton therapy with greater treatment precision, enhanced clinical outcomes, and expanded treatment options. By significantly reducing the capital and operating costs, P-Cure expands the availability of proton therapy to all cancer care institutions and new facility developers worldwide.The P-Cure commitment is to put the patient first. For more information please visit: http://www.p-cure.com

About HADASSAH MEDICAL ORGANIZATION:

For more than a century, what became the Hadassah Medical Organization, the Jerusalem-based hospital system owned by Hadassah, The Women's Zionist Organization of America, has set the standard for excellence in medical care and clinical research in Israel. The expertise, experience and ingenuity of Hadassah's doctors and scientists have resulted in innovative solutions in all areas of medicine, including therapeutics, diagnostic tools, medical devices and digital health. In 2024, Newsweek named Hadassah a world leader in oncology, cardiology and smart technologies.

