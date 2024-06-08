Cure4Hunger Launches Exclusive Cities Program for JV Partners globally

Program to provide crops to local restaurants, grocery stores, and flowers, plants and trees to florists, and garden center retailers.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westlake Village, CA June 7, 2024; Cure4Hunger is on a dedicated mission to ending hunger worldwide, is excited to introduce a groundbreaking farming technology that grows more crops per square foot in recorded history. Technology saves 6 to 12 times less lighting equipment and electricity significantly lowering the cost to grow ag/veg in cities. Joint Venture (JV) Partners earn up to 50% profits in perpetuity in addition to being an esteemed Co-Founder of a Cure4Hunger City or Territory available in 180 countries and island nations.