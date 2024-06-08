Cure4Hunger Launches Exclusive Cities Program for JV Partners globally

Program to provide crops to local restaurants, grocery stores, and flowers, plants and trees to florists, and garden center retailers.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westlake Village, CA June 7, 2024; Cure4Hunger is on a dedicated mission to ending hunger worldwide, is excited to introduce a groundbreaking farming technology that grows more crops per square foot in recorded history. Technology saves 6 to 12 times less lighting equipment and electricity significantly lowering the cost to grow ag/veg in cities. Joint Venture (JV) Partners earn up to 50% profits in perpetuity in addition to being an esteemed Co-Founder of a Cure4Hunger City or Territory available in 180 countries and island nations.
"At Cure4Hunger, we believe in creating win-win opportunities that drive positive change in the world. Our JV Partners Program is a testament to our commitment to empowering partners to make a tangible difference in combating food insecurity by providing sustainable agriculture technology to local retailers around the globe" shared Eric Williams, Co-Founder of Cure4Hunger. Moreover, in line with its charter, Cure4Hunger pledges that 90% of the profits from these upcoming facilities will be allocated towards self-financing humanitarian food centers in impoverished regions across the globe. "Instead of having to rely on importing crops day after day, year after year, Cure4Hunger is importing city farming facilities to significantly reduce the need to rely on importing," says Co-Founder Cylk Cozart. JV Programs range from $7,500 to $575,000 with financing available to become an integral member of a global movement dedicated to creating a hunger-free world. As the global population surpassed 8 billion people, individuals, businesses, and organizations can play a crucial role in the fight against hunger while securing sustainable revenue streams. For more information on becoming a JV Partner with Cure4Hunger and the incredible opportunities it entails, please visit www.Cure4Hunger.live & www.Cure4Hunger.com Media Contact: Jake Tital Director of Business Development. [email protected]
Media Contact
Jake Tital, Cure4Hunger, 1 8057507048, [email protected], www.Cure4Hunger.live
SOURCE Cure4Hunger
