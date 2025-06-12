Cure8 Announces Strategic Partnership with Frank Mayer, Leading Kiosk Firm

"We're excited to develop an even closer partnership with one of the leading technology providers in the cannabis space," said Eric Schlissel, CEO/CTO of Cure8. Post this

Frank Mayer brings over 30 years of kiosk expertise to the cannabis space, with hundreds of kiosks deployed in dispensaries nationwide.

Under the partnership, the companies will collaborate on marketing initiatives, with Cure8 leveraging its deep industry knowledge and connections to further establish Frank Mayer digital kiosks as the industry standard.

Digital kiosks have quickly become a staple in modern dispensaries. Kiosks are used in dispensaries to facilitate check-in, loyalty program sign-ups, product education, and order placement. Many operate on popular cannabis marketplace platforms such as Dutchie and I Heart Jane.

Frank Mayer offers a wide range of kiosk solutions including freestanding floor models, wall-mounted, and countertop units fully customizable to fit a dispensary's brand and layout.

"Every dispensary has a digital kiosk - or wants one," said Munir Haque, President of Cure8. "They add to the stores' aesthetics and emulate a high-end touch to any store they're in. They help stores reduce their labor costs and decrease the workload of their budtenders."

"A key concern with dispensary kiosks has been a turnkey solution that fits all environments," Haque continued. "Frank Mayer has established a solid solution for all dispensaries. They are scaled to support multi-state operators, and provide kiosk deployment options for social equity and local operators. The company's kiosks support all the major cannabis point of sale systems and ordering platforms. Frank Mayer has a variety of form factors which include custom design and branding for all styles and sizes of dispensaries."

"This partnership is a win for everyone," said Eric Schlissel, CEO/CTO of Cure8. "We're excited to develop an even closer partnership with one of the leading technology providers in the cannabis space. Frank Mayer's cannabis clients will receive the same level of support and high-quality products, their tech needs handled with a single inquiry."

"At Cure8 we pride ourselves on being a flexible full spectrum services provider," he added. "We're happy to provide clients with as much or as little help as they need, whether it's fully building out the security and tech for 5-10 stores in multiple different states or buying and deploying a few units of hardware. Frank Mayer shares that same adaptable approach whether you need one kiosk or a thousand, fully customized or off-the-shelf, they can deliver."

Those interested in learning more about Cure8 services and Frank Mayer kiosk solutions can reach out to [email protected].

About Cure8

Cure8 is the leading security and technology services provider in the cannabis industry. Our mission is to help all cannabis businesses, regardless of their size or budgets, obtain the professional-grade security and IT they need to get licensed, get started, and achieve their full potential. To learn more, visit www.cure8.tech.

About Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

At Frank Mayer, we're experts at delivering custom self-service engagement solutions. In short, we manufacture the tools you need to interact with your customers. Whether that's an interactive kiosk that offers your guests autonomy and convenience or a retail display that moves your brand's product, our core expertise is producing self-service programs tailored specifically to your needs.

Through impeccable design, an emphasis on custom solutions, and comprehensive support, Frank Mayer has enabled thousands of enterprise and growth-oriented brands to deliver successful kiosk and display programs to market. To learn more about our services, visit www.frankmayer.com.

Media Contact

Munir Haque, Cure8, 1 855-394-1420, [email protected], www.cure8.tech

SOURCE Cure8