CureMD SMART Cloud v10g Achieves ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond Group

CureMD, a New York-based health information systems leader, has obtained ONC-Health IT 2015 Edition certification for its EMR software from Drummond Group LLC. This certification affirms compliance with healthcare standards. Post this

To obtain this certification, CureMD's SMART Cloud was rigorously tested to align with the standards and certification criteria set forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

CureMD's award-winning solutions are designed to simplify decision-making, streamline operations, and ensure compliance with industry standards and best practices. The ONC Certification further solidifies CureMD's position as a leading provider of innovative health information systems and services, paving the way for enhanced patient care and operational efficiency in the healthcare sector.

Developer: CureMD.com, Inc

Product and Version: CureMD SMART Cloud 10g

Website: https://www.curemd.com/

Address: 80 Pine St, 21st Floor New York, NY 10005

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 866 643 8367

Date of Certification: 03/02/2023

Certification Number: 15.07.04.2706.CURE.10.01.1.230302

Certification Criteria: 170.315 (a)(1-5, 9, 12, 14); (b)(1-3, 6, 10); (c)(1-4); (d)(1-9, 12-13); (e)(1, 3); (f)(1-2, 4-5, 7); (g)(2-7, 9-10); (h)(1)

CQMs Certified: 2v8, 22v7, 50v7, 52v7, 56v7, 61v6, 62v5, 64v6, 65v6, 66v7, 68v8, 69v7, 74v8, 75v7, 77v5, 82v6, 90v8, 117v7, 122v7, 123v5, 124v7, 125v7, 126v5, 127v7, 128v7, 129v8, 130v7, 131v7, 132v7, 133v7, 134v7, 135v7, 136v8, 137v7, 138v7, 139v7, 142v7, 143v7, 144v7, 145v7, 146v7, 147v8, 148v5, 149v7, 153v7, 154v7, 155v7, 156v7, 157v7, 158v5, 159v7, 160v7, 161v7, 163v5, 164v5, 165v7, 166v6, 177v7, 182v6, 249v1, 347v2, 349v1, 645v2, 646v2, 771v3, 951v1

Additional Software Used: Medi-Span Drug Database, MedlinePlus, Surescripts Clinical Interoperability, Smile CDR, Intelligent Medical Objects(IMO) Core.

Disclosure: https://www.curemd.com/mu-certified-ehr.asp

"This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services."

About CureMD

CureMD is a leading provider of innovative health information systems and services that transform the administrative and clinical operations of healthcare organizations of all sizes. Known for its award-winning solutions, CureMD simplifies decision-making, streamlines operations, and ensures compliance with industry standards and best practices, ultimately saving time and effort to maximize value and returns.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC, a global software test and certification lab, specializes in testing and certifying Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs). Founded in 1999, Drummond is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL), renowned for its extensive experience and commitment to delivering reliable, cost-effective services. Since its inception as an ONC-Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB) in 2010, Drummond has successfully completed over 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.

Media Contact

Nathan Bradshaw, CureMD Healthcare, 1 2128520279 388, [email protected], CureMD Healthcare

SOURCE CureMD Healthcare