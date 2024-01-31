CureMD SMART Cloud v10g Achieves ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond Group

CureMD, a New York-based health information systems leader, has achieved ONC-Health IT 2015 Edition certification for its EMR software from Drummond Group LLC. The certification ensures compliance with standards for functionality, usability, security, and interoperability in healthcare. CureMD's SMART Cloud underwent rigorous testing to meet U.S. Department of Health and Human Services criteria. This certification reinforces CureMD's commitment to providing advanced, industry-compliant healthcare solutions, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency.
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CureMD.com, Inc., a New York-based leader in health information systems and services, has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). This certification affirms that CureMD's EMR software meets the required standards for functionality, usability, security, and interoperability in healthcare, enabling eligible providers and hospitals to comply with the requirements of various regulatory programs that utilize certified electronic health records (EHR) technology.
"At CureMD, we're dedicated to transforming healthcare management and clinical operations across all organizational sizes while adhering to regulatory standards," stated Bilal Hashmat, CEO of CureMD. "Securing the ONC Certification is not just an achievement but a reflection of our commitment to providing advanced, industry-compliant healthcare solutions."
To obtain this certification, CureMD's SMART Cloud was rigorously tested to align with the standards and certification criteria set forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
CureMD's award-winning solutions are designed to simplify decision-making, streamline operations, and ensure compliance with industry standards and best practices. The ONC Certification further solidifies CureMD's position as a leading provider of innovative health information systems and services, paving the way for enhanced patient care and operational efficiency in the healthcare sector.
Developer: CureMD.com, Inc
Product and Version: CureMD SMART Cloud 10g
Website: https://www.curemd.com/
Address: 80 Pine St, 21st Floor New York, NY 10005
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 866 643 8367
Date of Certification: 03/02/2023
Certification Number: 15.07.04.2706.CURE.10.01.1.230302
Certification Criteria: 170.315 (a)(1-5, 9, 12, 14); (b)(1-3, 6, 10); (c)(1-4); (d)(1-9, 12-13); (e)(1, 3); (f)(1-2, 4-5, 7); (g)(2-7, 9-10); (h)(1)
CQMs Certified: 2v8, 22v7, 50v7, 52v7, 56v7, 61v6, 62v5, 64v6, 65v6, 66v7, 68v8, 69v7, 74v8, 75v7, 77v5, 82v6, 90v8, 117v7, 122v7, 123v5, 124v7, 125v7, 126v5, 127v7, 128v7, 129v8, 130v7, 131v7, 132v7, 133v7, 134v7, 135v7, 136v8, 137v7, 138v7, 139v7, 142v7, 143v7, 144v7, 145v7, 146v7, 147v8, 148v5, 149v7, 153v7, 154v7, 155v7, 156v7, 157v7, 158v5, 159v7, 160v7, 161v7, 163v5, 164v5, 165v7, 166v6, 177v7, 182v6, 249v1, 347v2, 349v1, 645v2, 646v2, 771v3, 951v1
Additional Software Used: Medi-Span Drug Database, MedlinePlus, Surescripts Clinical Interoperability, Smile CDR, Intelligent Medical Objects(IMO) Core.
Disclosure: https://www.curemd.com/mu-certified-ehr.asp
"This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services."
About CureMD
CureMD is a leading provider of innovative health information systems and services that transform the administrative and clinical operations of healthcare organizations of all sizes. Known for its award-winning solutions, CureMD simplifies decision-making, streamlines operations, and ensures compliance with industry standards and best practices, ultimately saving time and effort to maximize value and returns.
About Drummond Group LLC
Drummond Group LLC, a global software test and certification lab, specializes in testing and certifying Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs). Founded in 1999, Drummond is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL), renowned for its extensive experience and commitment to delivering reliable, cost-effective services. Since its inception as an ONC-Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB) in 2010, Drummond has successfully completed over 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.
