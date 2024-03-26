Curie Co Launches Curamina™, a Naturally-Derived Bioactive For Bond Building

The proprietary bioactive powers sustainable, higher-performance products in hair care and skin care with elegant biology
DURHAM, N.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curie Co Inc. today announced the launch of Curamina, a naturally derived bioactive bond builder for the proteins that drive personal care and fashion. Curamina mimics the protein bond building function of enzymes already present in the skin and hair providing a natural alternative to chemical crosslinkers. Whether it's unlocking superior smoothing and strengthening benefits in hair care or providing a gentle skin conditioning solution in skincare, this bioactive unlocks performance without compromise. Curamina forms new peptide bonds to collagen and keratin and has been demonstrated to outperform legacy petrochemical ingredients like formaldehyde to the benefit of people and the planet.
As the personal care and hair care industry evolves, companies are facing new challenges — new regulations and consumer demand for more sustainable and natural products among them. Product companies are tasked with addressing this challenge in addition to ensuring effectiveness and delivering performance, requiring true innovation at the ingredient level. As a readily biodegradable bioactive fermented from plant-based carbon, Curamina enables innovation at scale to meet the needs of the evolving personal care industry.
"At Curie Co, we are unwavering in our belief that sustainability is our obligation, not a luxury." said Erika Milczek, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Curie Co. "Curamina is an innovative ingredient designed with the benefit of people, planet, and product in mind. Across haircare, skincare, and textiles, we're giving companies the flexibility to build a high-performing product that is nature-based from the bottom up."
To showcase the benefits of Curamina, Curie Co will be exhibiting at in-cosmetics® Global, the leading global event for personal care ingredients. They will be exhibiting at booth 1B42 (April 16th – 18th in Paris, France).
Product formulators and companies interested in the full potential of Curamina can visit http://www.curamina.com to learn more.
ABOUT CURIE CO
Curie Co Inc. is the biotech company for high-performance care and sustainable consumer goods. We fashion biological solutions from the basic building blocks of life.
Curie Co's enzyme optimization platform teaches abundant, naturally occurring enzymes to perform the same function as legacy petrochemical ingredients. Because our biosolutions are more efficacious than the ingredients they replace, they can compete with legacy chemicals with significantly lower volumes required. Our ingredients plugin easily to existing biomanufacturing infrastructure, ensuring a smooth transition away from petrochemical dependence and towards an abundant, biobased future.
Our fully biodegradable, eco-conscious formulations are gentle for people and the planet. From skincare to hair care to textiles and food, we give companies in any industry the freedom to build a high-performing product that is nature-based from the bottom up. We forgo compromise in favor of true innovation.
Founded in 2017, Curie Co is a collection of top scientists from Fortune 500 companies around the globe. Our interdisciplinary team unites under the belief that sustainability is not a luxury, it's our obligation. Curie Co is proudly based in the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA.
To learn more, please visit: https://www.curieco.com/.
