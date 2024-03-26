Curie Co Launches Curamina™, a Naturally-Derived Bioactive For Bond Building

Curamina forms new peptide bonds to collagen and keratin and has been demonstrated to outperform legacy petrochemical ingredients like formaldehyde to the benefit of people and the planet. Post this

"At Curie Co, we are unwavering in our belief that sustainability is our obligation, not a luxury." said Erika Milczek, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Curie Co. "Curamina is an innovative ingredient designed with the benefit of people, planet, and product in mind. Across haircare, skincare, and textiles, we're giving companies the flexibility to build a high-performing product that is nature-based from the bottom up."

To showcase the benefits of Curamina, Curie Co will be exhibiting at in-cosmetics® Global, the leading global event for personal care ingredients. They will be exhibiting at booth 1B42 (April 16th – 18th in Paris, France).

Product formulators and companies interested in the full potential of Curamina can visit http://www.curamina.com to learn more.

ABOUT CURIE CO

Curie Co Inc. is the biotech company for high-performance care and sustainable consumer goods. We fashion biological solutions from the basic building blocks of life.

Curie Co's enzyme optimization platform teaches abundant, naturally occurring enzymes to perform the same function as legacy petrochemical ingredients. Because our biosolutions are more efficacious than the ingredients they replace, they can compete with legacy chemicals with significantly lower volumes required. Our ingredients plugin easily to existing biomanufacturing infrastructure, ensuring a smooth transition away from petrochemical dependence and towards an abundant, biobased future.

Our fully biodegradable, eco-conscious formulations are gentle for people and the planet. From skincare to hair care to textiles and food, we give companies in any industry the freedom to build a high-performing product that is nature-based from the bottom up. We forgo compromise in favor of true innovation.

Founded in 2017, Curie Co is a collection of top scientists from Fortune 500 companies around the globe. Our interdisciplinary team unites under the belief that sustainability is not a luxury, it's our obligation. Curie Co is proudly based in the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.curieco.com/.

Media Contact

Gabby Ferguson, JDI, 309-202-0670, [email protected]

