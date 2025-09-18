Curie Technologies and DETEKT'IN Partner to Redefine Service Delivery in Security Equipment Management

The partnership introduces Curie's AI-powered security platform into DETEKT'IN's operations, enhancing efficiency and expanding advanced service delivery across Europe and Africa.

WILMINGTON, Del. and PARIS, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curie Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based innovator in security technology SaaS solutions, and DETEKT'IN SAS, a leading France-based security services provider, today announced a licensing agreement that brings Curie's flagship software platform, Curie™, into DETEKT'IN's service operations across France and French-speaking Africa.

The agreement marks a decisive step away from outdated manual processes that dominate the industry — phone calls, emails, and static reports — and introduces a modern, transparent, and digital-first approach to service delivery.

Through Curie™, DETEKT'IN customers will be able to:

Log service tickets digitally without relying on phone or email requests.

Track preventive and corrective maintenance activities in real time.

Monitor SLA compliance and warranty performance through an always-available dashboard.

View their complete equipment footprint with a unified, digital record.

The agreement includes tailored licensing and multi-language support in French, English, and Arabic, ensuring seamless adoption across DETEKT'IN's diverse customer base.

"This partnership with DETEKT'IN is a game-changer," said Anne Marie Pellerin, CEO of Curie Technologies. "By pairing DETEKT'IN's strong reputation in security services with Curie's technology, we are giving customers direct visibility into the health and performance of their security equipment. No more waiting for monthly reports — the data is available in real time. And, DETEKT'IN's customers can easily stand-up their own Curie™ account and scale to additional equipment."

"Curie will allow us to outpace our competitors in how we deliver service," added Frédéric Brouiller, Managing Director of DETEKT'IN. "Our customers will gain more control, better compliance oversight, and a faster response to issues. Partnering with Curie Technologies is central to our strategy of offering not just equipment, but smarter, data-driven service and customer support."

About Curie Technologies

Curie Technologies helps organizations manage mission-critical security equipment through digital collaboration, data integration, and operational intelligence. Its flagship product Curie™ is a cloud-based platform that replaces legacy manual workflows with a real-time SaaS infrastructure that unifies internal teams, frontline operators, and equipment vendors. Deployed at DFW, international airports under a U.S. Department of State initiative, and piloted by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Curie™ is expanding across critical infrastructure sectors with key OEM and service delivery partners.

About DETEKT'IN

DETEKT'IN SAS, headquartered in Paris, France, is a trusted provider of security services and technology integration. The company specializes in delivering client-focused solutions that enhance security operations across diverse industries. Learn more at DETEKTIN.com.

