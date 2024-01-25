Curie Technologies Appoints Danyel DeVoe as Vice President of Sales

Curie Technologies, a leading provider of asset management and tracking solutions for the security industry, announces Danyel DeVoe as the company's new Vice President of Sales.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curie Technologies, a leading provider of asset management and tracking solutions for the security industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Danyel DeVoe as the company's new Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record of driving revenue growth and fostering strong client relationships, DeVoe brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the Curie team.

In her new role, Danyel DeVoe will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Curie Technologies' sales strategy, including market expansion, key account management, and the development of high-performing sales teams. Her extensive background in the security industry and her commitment to customer success make her a valuable addition to the executive leadership team at Curie.

Before joining Curie Technologies, Danyel DeVoe held the role of Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Smiths Detection. Her strategic vision, passion for innovation, and dedication to delivering exceptional results align seamlessly with Curie's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering unparalleled solutions for clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Danyel DeVoe to Curie Technologies as our Vice President of Sales," said Anne Marie Pellerin, CEO & Co-Founder. "Her impressive track record and deep industry knowledge will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in driving our sales efforts, fostering key partnerships, and solidifying Curie's position as a leader in the security industry. We believe that under Danyel's leadership, our sales team will continue to excel and exceed expectations."

Danyel DeVoe expressed her enthusiasm for joining Curie Technologies, stating, "I am honored to be part of such an innovative and forward-thinking company like Curie Technologies. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the organization, working alongside a talented team, and building lasting relationships with our valued clients."

Curie Technologies looks forward to the positive impact Danyel DeVoe will undoubtedly have on the company's sales initiatives and overall market presence. Her appointment reflects Curie's commitment to attracting top-tier talent to drive the company's ongoing success.

About Curie Technologies:

Curie Technologies is a leading provider of asset management and tracking solutions in the security industry. petiteC is Curie's flagship software as a service (SaaS) offering that provides an asset monitoring and quality assurance platform for security screening equipment. petiteC provides a mechanism to standardize asset data across vendors with proprietary, universal tags and user-friendly software, which eliminates the need for constant manual data reconciliation. petiteC reduces outage periods and provides analytics and historical data to drive continuous improvement.

