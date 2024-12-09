Curie Technologies Concludes Trial of Security Equipment Management Software petiteC™ with Nice Airport

Curie Technologies concluded a trial with Nice Côte d'Azur Airport in France of software petiteC™

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curie Technologies announced today that it has concluded a trial with Nice Côte d'Azur Airport in France of software petiteC™. The collaboration began in summer 2024.

petiteC is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to help security professionals efficiently monitor, maintain, and report on their high-value mission-critical equipment. It offers a comprehensive solution for automating manual processes, ensuring quality assurance, and improving operational efficiency in facilities of all sizes. petiteC complements enterprise maintenance and asset tracking tools, helping security operators stay ahead of the curve in safeguarding their security operations.

The petiteC trial was conducted in three phases. During the first phase, asset tags were affixed to security equipment within one security checkpoint at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport with all security equipment onboarded to the platform and training conducted. The second phase involved Nice Airport staff and service contractors utilizing petiteC for recording and tracking operational statuses and compliance data, as well as maintenance and service history. The third phase included a debriefing period for Nice Airport staff, leadership, and service providers to provide feedback to the Curie Technologies Team and evaluate Nice Airport's requirements for this capability in the future.

Anne Marie Pellerin, CEO of Curie Technologies, commented, "Curie Technologies is excited to have trialed petiteC with the Nice Airport Team. We believe that we successfully demonstrated to the airport and its service providers how petiteC can connect stakeholders to enhance equipment management and compliance, driving efficiencies and contributing to the airport's goal of maximizing the safety and security of the traveling public. We hope to see a future to this collaboration and are grateful to have partnered with such an exceptional organization."

About Curie Technologies:

Curie Technologies supports airport operators in enhancing operational readiness and reducing risk. Flagship product petiteC is an equipment compliance and preventative maintenance platform that connects airport operators and their vendors with common data, eliminating paper-based compliance checks and making it easier to ensure that high-value mission-critical assets are cared for and compliant, across the enterprise.

For more information visit http://www.curietechnologies.com

About the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport:

Nice Côte d'Azur Airport is the second largest airport in France, after Paris. In 2023, 14.08 million commercial aviation passengers passed through its gates, compared to 14.35 million in 2019* Passengers can choose from its network of 122 direct destinations in 45 countries, operated by 58 airlines. Apart from Paris, it is also the only French airport to offer 13 long-haul routes with scheduled flights to Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, New York, Montreal, Philadelphia, and Riyadh, and to welcome the A380 on a daily basis. www.nice.aeroport.fr/en - @AeroportNice

