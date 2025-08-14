Curie Technologies' Software Platform Curie™ Selected to Manage DFW Airport's Aviation Worker Screening Equipment

Curie Technologies secures five-year deal with DFW Airport, streamlining aviation worker screening equipment management, enhancing compliance, and boosting operational efficiency across multiple terminals.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curie Technologies today announced that Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has entered into a five-year licensing agreement for the deployment of its software platform Curie™. This partnership further underscores Curie Technologies' position as a frontrunner in providing digital solutions for aviation worker screening.

Curie™ is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed to help aviation professionals efficiently manage mission-critical security equipment. The solution supports frontline equipment operators in digitizing manual reporting and compliance processes and connects the airport and its service providers with common data on equipment availability and risk. By replacing outdated paper-based workflows and providing a centralized platform for enhanced collaboration among internal and external partners, Curie™ saves the frontline security workforce time to reinvest in more security impactful activities. Curie™ helps security organizations increase equipment uptime, improve performance, and enhance compliance through better data and more robust collaboration with vendors and partners.

"We are proud to support DFW's commitment to innovation and excellence in aviation worker screening operations," said Anne Marie Pellerin, CEO of Curie Technologies. "This enterprise-wide adoption of Curie™ shows how we're leading the charge in helping airports modernize how they manage mission-critical security equipment—streamlining processes for the frontline workforce and reinforcing the importance of effective collaboration with security equipment partners."

The implementation of Curie™ at DFW spans multiple terminals and will be used daily by the airport's security and operations teams. The platform will support equipment availability management, direct-to-vendor ticketing, work order tracking, health & performance monitoring, and compliance-related data capture, delivering actionable operational insights in real time.

This new partnership reflects Curie Technologies' innovative approach to critical equipment management and marks a significant milestone in its mission to support the global aviation sector with scalable, intelligent solutions.

Curie Technologies supports airport operators in enhancing operational readiness and reducing risk. Flagship software product Curie™ is a cloud-based platform that arms the frontline security workforce with digital tools, and connects airport operators and their vendors with common data. Curie is currently in active use across multiple international airports under a U.S. Department of State initiative and has been used by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) under an Innovation Task Force (ITF) pilot. Designed to unify frontline operators, internal teams, and external vendors through a common platform, Curie is transforming how aviation and government entities save time, reduce costs, and manage risk & readiness.

