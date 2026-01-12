Curion and Blue Yonder Join Forces Expanding U.S. and U.K. Leadership in Product Insight and Innovation

"Curion and Blue Yonder share a belief that great products start with real human understanding," said Steve Jungmann, CEO of Curion. Post this

"Curion and Blue Yonder share a belief that great products start with real human understanding," said Steve Jungmann, CEO of Curion, "By bringing our teams together, we're creating a global partner that helps brands innovate with confidence, and move from idea to in-market with greater speed, clarity, and empathy."

"Joining Curion feels like a natural evolution," added Jonathan Million, CEO and Founder of Blue Yonder Research. "We've always been driven by a passion for what drives people purchases, their small decisions, their everyday moments. Curion brings the scale, technology, and reach to amplify that passion globally."

Why This Merger Matters

Blue Yonder has earned a strong reputation as specialists in R&D and innovation research, operating across the three stages of Ignite, Develop, and Deliver – from identifying unmet market needs to creating winning products ready for launch. By joining forces, Blue Yonder's innovation-first mindset combined with Curion's sensory science and predictive analytics expertise, enables brands to make confident, insight-driven decisions across the full product lifecycle.

This merger strengthens Curion's ability to deliver holistic, human-centered insights across geographies and categories. For clients, it means broader access to talent, technology, and Global markets delivering insights that bridge curiosity and commercial success.

About Curion Insights

Curion Insights uncovers the human truths behind products. By combining the art of observation with the science of insight, Curion helps brands create products that people remember and reach for again and again. Through immersive research, advanced analytics, and proprietary tools like Curion Score® and PULSE™, Curion supports every stage of product innovation—from idea to market success. Learn more at www.curioninsights.com.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is a U.K.-based innovation and product-development insight agency that helps brands "ignite, develop, and deliver" market-winning ideas. With deep R&D expertise and a collaborative culture, Blue Yonder partners with clients to turn consumer understanding into tangible business growth. Learn more at www.blueyonder.agency.

Media Contact

Lisa Spathis, LJS, 1 8479700006, [email protected], www.curioninsights.com

Blue Yonder, Becky Coates, [email protected]

SOURCE Curion and Blue Yonder