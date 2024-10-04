Curion Announces State-Of-The-Art Upgrades at Atlanta Area Consumer Testing Center

"These upgrades at the Johns Creek consumer testing center underscore our commitment to providing clients with the most advanced research environment and enhancing the participant experience," said Steve Jungmann, CEO of Curion. Post this

The Johns Creek facility – boasting a spacious 20,000 square foot footprint – will receive a complete makeover. Here's a glimpse into what awaits clients and participants:

All-New Finishes: A fresh and modern aesthetic will greet visitors throughout the center.

Expanded Testing Capabilities: Three dedicated test kitchens will be available – one commercial and two residential – to accommodate a wider range of research projects.

• Introducing Lifestyle Suites: Curion is thrilled to unveil our groundbreaking, state-of-the-art Lifestyle Suites. These versatile suites feature a hi-tech odor-purging system to ensure a controlled environment, as well as a multi-functional space for testing fragrance and beyond. The Suites support a multitude of product evaluations surrounding personal care, hair care, and cosmetic products that deliver precise results needed for brands to innovate with confidence.

Enhanced Client Observation: Each of the three product testing rooms will feature dedicated client viewing lounges equipped with state-of-the-art audio/visual capabilities, allowing clients to observe research sessions in real-time and gain deeper insights.

Focus Group Flexibility: Two dedicated focus group rooms will be available, each equipped with client viewing lounges and cutting-edge audio/visual technology.

Private Client Huddle Rooms: Several private rooms for confidential discussions and collaboration.

Strengthening Client and Consumer Experience

"These upgrades at the Johns Creek consumer testing center underscore our commitment to providing clients with the most advanced research environment and enhancing the participant experience," said Steve Jungmann, CEO of Curion. "The new features will allow us to conduct a wider range of studies with greater efficiency and create a more comfortable and engaging atmosphere for everyone involved."

Phased Renovations Ensure Seamless Operations

The upgrades will be implemented in two phases to minimize disruption. Importantly, the facility will remain open and operational throughout both phases.

Phase 1, to be completed by the end of September 2024 : This initial phase focuses on creating new testing and observation areas, including a prep kitchen, client viewing rooms, and a relocated focus group space.

: This initial phase focuses on creating new testing and observation areas, including a prep kitchen, client viewing rooms, and a relocated focus group space. Phase 2, to be completed by April 2025 : This phase will involve renovations to the existing commercial kitchen, prep kitchen expansion, and the addition of dedicated fragrance testing areas with individual booths and a high-tech odor-purging system. Additionally, a private client huddle room will be created for focused collaboration. Staff workspaces will also be refreshed to enhance their work environment.

