Curion Appoints Ian Pappas as Chief of Staff Through Summit Park's LEAD Program

"I'm excited to join Curion at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Pappas. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Ian to the Curion team," said Steve Jungmann, CEO of Curion. "His extensive experience in business transformation and M&A will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy and create value with our recently announced merger with Blue Yonder."

Pappas brings over eight years of consulting experience from Ernst & Young, where he led teams focused on Go to Market Strategy, Business Transformation, and Post-Acquisition Integration for Fortune 100 and 500 clients across technology, consumer packaged goods, agriculture, and service industries.

"I'm excited to join Curion at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Pappas. "The opportunity to apply my experience in transformation and integration to help accelerate Curion's mission is incredibly energizing."

About Curion

Curion is a data-driven platform specializing in performing full-service consumer qualitative and quantitative insights research for brands across a variety of end markets. The Company has over three decades of experience working with research and development (R&D) and insights teams within Fortune 500 companies to design and execute research that drives innovation, mitigates development risks, and ensures that high-quality, differentiated products are brought to market. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, Curion operates six state-of-the-art testing facilities across the United States and maintains a proprietary consumer insights database. To learn more, visit https://curioninsights.com/.

Media Contact

Lisa Spathis, LJS, 1 8479700006, [email protected], www.curioninsights.com

SOURCE LJS