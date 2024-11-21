Curion Introduces Curion Score PULSE™: A Revolutionary Agile Tool for Product Benchmarking

"Curion Score PULSE™ directly addresses our clients' need for faster, more agile testing solutions without compromising depth or reliability," said Keren Novack, President of Curion. Post this

"Curion Score PULSE™ directly addresses our clients' need for faster, more agile testing solutions without compromising depth or reliability," said Keren Novack, President of Curion. "This innovative tool enables brands to confidently evaluate product performance quickly while leveraging the trusted benchmarking standards that distinguish Curion in the industry."

Curion Score PULSE™: Fast. Affordable. Actionable.

Curion Score PULSE™ enables brands to evaluate product performance quickly by obtaining a Curion Score™ for one or multiple products, coupled with relevant category benchmarks. Powered by over 500 million proprietary data points, [KN2] [PM3] the tool delivers a comprehensive analysis of product performance, including detailed drivers' analysis to uncover areas of strength and opportunity.

Key benefits of Curion Score PULSE™ include:

Agile Product Testing Without Compromising Quality: Fast and flexible testing while maintaining Curion's high standards in consumer recruitment and data integrity.

Affordable Insights at Scale: Brands can evaluate one or multiple products using in-person Central Location Testing (CLT) or In-Home Use Testing (IHUT) methodologies across multiple categories, providing cost-effective insights without compromising depth.

Comprehensive Testing Across the Product Innovation Lifecycle: From new product development to in-market monitoring, Curion Score PULSE™ provides actionable insights at every stage.

"In today's fast-paced world of agile innovation cycles, brands need confidence," said Neil Wilcocks, Board Member at Curion. "Curion Score PULSE™ provides the ideal solution, delivering actionable insights that enable confident product decisions faster than ever before."

About Curion

Curion specializes in delivering impactful insights to the world's top CPG companies, helping them develop winning, repeatedly purchased products. Curion's deep data-driven product insights, sensory expertise, and state-of-the-art consumer centers enable them to uncover responses to critical client objectives. With over five decades of experience in the product testing industry, Curion is dedicated to guiding clients with their proprietary XP Xperience Performance platform, connecting brands to consumers at every step.

An innovator in the industry, Curion recently developed a groundbreaking benchmarking product testing method, the Curion Score™, which has become a trusted and sought after tool within the industry. As one of the largest product and consumer insights companies in the U.S., Curion has built a reputation for excellence and trust among the world's leading consumer brands. Curion's commitment to innovation and expertise, coupled with a passion for delivering actionable insights, makes Curion a valuable partner for companies looking to develop and launch successful products.

