Curion Launches PULSE Polls: Rapid Consumer Insights in 48 Hours

PULSE Polls enables brands across a wide range of sectors, including food & beverage, beauty, home care, restaurants, durable goods, and alcohol & spirits, to capture real-time consumer sentiment through single-question surveys sent to Curion's proprietary database of 550,000+ consumers nationwide. With a 48-hour turnaround and detailed demographic breakdowns, businesses can access quick, actionable insights to inform their strategies.

"In today's fast-moving market, brands can't afford to guess. They need data they can trust, and they need it now," said Keren Novack, President at Curion. "PULSE Polls empowers brands with rapid insights, giving them the confidence to make decisions, refine strategies, and stay ahead of shifting consumer demands, all within hours, not weeks."

Key benefits of PULSE Polls:

Speed & Scale: Minimum 2,500 responses within 48 hours from a diverse U.S. consumer base.

Subscription Model: Flexible pricing with single-question, bundled, and annual options to support ongoing insights.

Comprehensive Data: Responses include demographic insights (age, gender, income, location) to enhance decision-making.

Seamless Integration: PULSE Polls fits within Curion's broader PULSE solutions, ensuring brands can transition seamlessly from quick polls to in-depth product and market research.

PULSE Polls is ideal for:

Pre-research hypothesis testing before larger studies.

Product and feature optimization based on real-time feedback.

Marketing and promotional evaluation to gauge effectiveness.

Trend identification to stay ahead of market shifts.

Brand perception tracking to monitor consumer sentiment over time.

With PULSE Polls, Curion continues to redefine how brands access, interpret, and act on consumer insights. Companies looking for fast, reliable, and cost-effective research can now leverage PULSE Polls to gain rapid consumer insights a competitive edge in an evolving marketplace.

For more information about PULSE Polls or to get started, visit www.curioninsights.com or contact Lisa Spathis, [email protected].

Media Contact

Lisa Spathis, Curion, 1 8479700006, [email protected], www.curioninsights.com

