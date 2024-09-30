Curion Score™ Unveils Game-Changing Insights: The Battle for RTD Vodka Seltzer Supremacy

"Scores in this category have consistently improved, signaling better flavor profiles across the board," says Michael Nestrud, PhD, VP of Research & Innovation at Curion. "The Curion Score™ goes beyond simple 'liking' by stripping away branding and focusing purely on the sensory experience. Post this

Curion leads the conversation in the RTD Vodka Seltzer Wars

Curion's Curion Score™, leveraging a proprietary database of 1.5 billion data points, unveils two 5-star products and reveals several products that didn't stack up well against the category, despite having strong overall liking scores. The study shows that while emerging brands may lack the marketing power of industry giants, their product performance is shaking up the RTD vodka seltzer category. Brands analyzed include Absolut, High Noon, Nutrl, Cutwater, Sunny D, Smirnoff, and -196.

"Scores in this category have consistently improved, signaling better flavor profiles across the board," says Michael Nestrud, PhD, VP of Research & Innovation at Curion. "The Curion Score™ goes beyond simple 'liking' by stripping away branding and focusing purely on the sensory experience.

Key Insights:

Familiarity falls short: Loyalty alone doesn't ensure 5-star product performance. Newer competitors outshone established names, highlighting the growing importance of innovation and relevance in consumer decisions.

Curion Score™ differentiates the best: Curion Score™ assesses RTD Vodka Seltzers with a whole category view. Two products tied in overall liking, but Curion Score™ uncovered a 40% difference in overall rank with category performance indicators.

New entrants to disrupt the market: -196, a new RTD vodka cocktail, earned a 5-star Curion Score™, outperforming classics and signaling a strong threat to established brands.

RTD rises among all alcohol: Top performing RTD vodka seltzers were not only 5-star products in the RTD category but among alcoholic beverages overall, indicating that consumers love these seltzers even compared to other beer, wine, & spirits.

Keren Novack , President of Curion, stated, "Our RTD Vodka Seltzer study, powered by the Curion Score™, revealed clear 5-star winners and key attributes driving consumer preference." She highlighted -196 by Suntory as a "must-watch" brand, using their proprietary Freeze Crush Infusion (FCI) technology to lock in bold flavor by freezing whole fruit at -196°C. Since its 2005 launch, it's become Suntory's best-selling RTD, just behind White Claw.

