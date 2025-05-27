Curion Unveils Renovated Atlanta-Area Research Center with New Lifestyle Suites: Enhanced facility delivers cutting-edge testing environments to the Southeast market

Curion, a leader in consumer and product experience insights, proudly announces the completion of its fully renovated Atlanta-area consumer research facility.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curion, a leader in consumer and product experience insights, proudly announces the completion of its fully renovated Atlanta-area consumer research facility. The newly transformed 20,000 square foot consumer testing center is now fully equipped with new Lifestyle Suites and technology to meet the evolving needs of today's brands.

The grand re-opening will take place on June 4th with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Curion leadership while local panelists are invited to participate in interactive facility tours and demonstrations.

The full renovation has been completed in two phases:

Phase 1 (Completed October 2024 ) introduced:

) introduced: A renovated CLT testing room with private client viewing.

A new residential kitchen.

A new multipurpose room.

A new focus group room with client lounge.

Phase 2 (Completed May 2025 ) added:

) added: Six state-of-the-art Lifestyle Suites, equipped with odor-purging systems for precise fragrance, personal care, hair care, and cosmetics testing.

A second residential kitchen and fully renovated commercial kitchen supporting culinary testing in both styles.

A new client culinary team lounge and expanded storage.

Renovated testing and focus group rooms with private client viewing.

Upgraded client collaboration spaces and refreshed staff work areas.

Expanding Curion's Southeast Presence

Strategically located just outside Atlanta, the Johns Creek center is positioned in a key consumer market, offering a combination of scale, diversity, and influence.

It is home to major global brands and fast-growing startups in categories across food and beverage, restaurant, personal care, apparel, and household goods.

With more than 70,000 Curion consumer panelists living near the facility, clients can tap into a highly diverse and regionally representative consumer base.

Curion's existing and potential clients are invited to schedule a tour to experience the enhanced capabilities firsthand. Please reach out to [email protected] to schedule a tour.

