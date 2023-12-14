Curios acquires Curio Tools' brand assets following the company's closure

The strategic acquisition of Curio Tools' assets is just another step in our ongoing efforts to fortify the Curios brand. Post this

In addition to the social media presence, Curios has acquired several key, branded domain names, further securing its online footprint and picking up valuable back-links from media. The acquired domains include curio.tools, curiotools.com, and curio.network, reflecting Curios' commitment to a comprehensive online brand strategy.

"We are excited about the strategic acquisition of Curio Tools' assets, which is just another step in our ongoing efforts to fortify the Curios brand," said Grant Powell, Founder at Curios. "This move not only reinforces our commitment to protecting our trademark (USPTO Serial #90534043) and name space but also enables us to extend our reach and foster connections with more of the vibrant Web3 community."

The acquisition was completed for an undisclosed amount, highlighting the importance Curios places on securing its brand assets in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Curios remains dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and community building within the Web3 ecosystem. This acquisition underscores the company's proactive approach to adapting to industry changes and positions Curios for continued growth and success.

About Curios

Curios is a forward-thinking company at the forefront of the Web3 revolution. Committed to innovation, collaboration, and community building, Curios leverages cutting-edge technologies to create meaningful experiences for Web3 enthusiasts.

Learn more at cur.io/curiotools

Media Contact

Grant Powell, Curios, Inc, 1 3102952129, [email protected], https://cur.io/curiotools

