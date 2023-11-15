Curios acquires E-NFT.com, advancing plan for E-NFT marketplace revival

We see immense potential in the E-NFT community, and this acquisition allows us to unlock that potential. Our vision is to empower creators and users alike, and the integration of E-NFT into Curios' Creator Marketplace is a key element in realizing that vision.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the successful transition of E-NFT management from Vinco Ventures, Zash Global, and Emmersive Entertainment to Curios, the leading Web3 platform is thrilled to announce its acquisition of e-nft.com. This strategic move is a pivotal step in Curios' plan to revive the E-NFT marketplace and further solidify its position as a pioneer in the Web3 space.

Grant Powell, Founder of Curios, stated, "With the acquisition of e-nft.com, we are not just preserving a platform; we are breathing new life into the E-NFT community of music enthusiasts. Our goal is to create a vibrant and comprehensive ecosystem for digital content and digital assets, offering enhanced opportunities for creators and an unparalleled experience for users."

E-NFT, originally formed by rapper Tramar Dillard "Flo Rida," David J. Kovacs, and Erik Hicks as a subsidiary of Emmersive Entertainment, faced uncertainty with the withdrawal of support from Vinco Ventures and Zash Global. Curios' commitment to the 100,000+ users who have engaged with content on the platform ensures that their access to valuable digital assets, including music tracks from artists like Tory Lanez, Nick Cannon, CeeLo Green, Knox Brown, Anderson .Paak, Gumbo, and more remains uninterrupted.

As part of its revival plan, Curios will integrate the E-NFT marketplace into its new Creator Marketplace which features powerful new features for helping artists grow their fan base and monetize their works. This move is designed to offer users expanded functionality, increased engagement opportunities, and additional benefits for both purchasers and token holders. The merger is expected to create a synergistic digital asset ecosystem, fostering growth and innovation.

Curios Founder Grant Powell expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We see immense potential in the E-NFT community, and this acquisition allows us to unlock that potential. Our vision is to empower creators and users alike, and the integration of E-NFT into Curios' Creator Marketplace is a key element in realizing that vision."

The transition details, including timelines and user instructions, will be communicated in the coming months. Curios remains dedicated to its mission of reshaping the digital content landscape, and the acquisition of e-nft.com is another step toward achieving this goal.

