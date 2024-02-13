Curios adds over 10,000 creators by completing its acquisition of Rocki

Curios now stands as one of the largest and most established web3 music streaming platforms globally. Post this

In completing its acquisition of Rocki, Curios has expanded its creator base by over 10,000 individuals, bolstering its position as a leading platform for digital content creators. This influx of talent not only enriches Curios' ecosystem but also provides a diverse array of content for fans to explore and engage with. The integration of Rocki's creators into Curios' platform signifies a significant step forward in the company's mission to empower artists and creators worldwide.

Curios boasts expansive, robust tools that empower creators to own and monetize their work, and directly engage with their fans like never before. The Curios ecosystem includes Creator Studio and Creator Marketplace, plus a mobile app for iOS and Android that is currently in development with plans to launch later in 2024. Curios plans to offer the same or similar functionality and cryptocurrency / token support that existed on Rocki.com, plus additional functionality that is unique to the Curios platform.

With the addition of Rocki, Curios now stands as one of the largest and most established web3 music streaming platforms globally. By combining Rocki's pioneering technology with Curios' existing infrastructure, the platform is poised to offer users an unparalleled experience in accessing and interacting with digital content. This milestone solidifies Curios' position as a frontrunner in the evolving landscape of digital content distribution and ownership.

Furthermore, Bjorn Niclas, the visionary behind Rocki, has officially joined the Curios team, bringing his wealth of experience and expertise to further the company's vision of empowering artists and creators. Niclas' involvement underscores Curios' commitment to collaborating with industry leaders to drive innovation and shape the future of digital content. His strategic insights and creative vision will play a pivotal role in guiding Curios as it continues to redefine the possibilities of web3 and blockchain technology in the realm of music and beyond.

Bjorn Niclas, the driving force behind Rocki, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, "I've always believed in the empowering musicians and the transformative power of blockchain technology, and I'm proud to see Rocki become a part of Curios. This collaboration will unlock new opportunities for creativity and innovation in the digital content space, and I'm eager to see what we will achieve together."

Curios CEO, Grant Powell, echoed Niclas' sentiments, highlighting the potential for growth and innovation resulting from the acquisition. "We are thrilled to welcome Rocki into the Curios family," said Powell. "Bjorn and his team have demonstrated exceptional vision and creativity in the NFT and music spheres, and this acquisition will undoubtedly strengthen our position as a leader in the digital content industry."

As part of the acquisition, Curios plans to integrate Rocki into its existing creator ecosystem. This integration will enable Curios to foster new collaborations and partnerships with artists, musicians, and creators worldwide, further advancing its goal of building an innovative digital content ecosystem.

About Curios

Curios is a pioneering company in the blockchain-based digital content space, committed to empowering creators and fans through innovative technology solutions. With a mission to push the boundaries of digital ownership and engagement, Curios provides a platform for artists, musicians, and creators to tokenize their work and connect with their audience in groundbreaking ways.

Media Contact

Grant Powell, Curios, Inc, 1 3102952129, [email protected], https://www.curios.com

SOURCE Curios, Inc