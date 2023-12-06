Curios and Orange County Soccer Club Partner to Revolutionize Fan Engagement

The collaboration aims to create cutting-edge solutions that enhance the overall fan experience, offering unparalleled access and exclusive opportunities for supporters of OCSC.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curios, a leading Web3 platform, and Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC), a trailblazing soccer team playing in the USL Championship, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at redefining the landscape of fan engagement and experiences within the sports industry.

This collaboration signifies a pioneering effort to leverage Web3 technologies, such as blockchain and NFTs, to enhance the connection between sports enthusiasts and highly engaged sports teams such as OCSC. The partnership will focus on the development of innovative solutions that elevate the overall fan experience, providing unprecedented access and exclusive opportunities for OCSC supporters.

One of the key initiatives under consideration is the potential launch of the "Owners Pass," a unique and exclusive NFT-based membership designed to offer a new dimension of engagement for individuals invested in Orange County Soccer Club. The Owners Pass is envisioned as a groundbreaking concept that goes beyond traditional fan memberships, unlocking a series of unparalleled experiences and privileges. The club recently launched a new fan ownership campaign through Republic and the club has gained nearly one thousand new owners since the campaign launched last month.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Orange County Soccer Club," said Grant Powell, Founder of Curios. "By combining Curios' expertise in Web3 technologies with OCSC's commitment to delivering to their fans, we aim to create a one-of-a-kind fan experience that transcends the boundaries of conventional sports engagement."

The Owners Pass is expected to include a range of benefits, such as access to exclusive events, behind-the-scenes content, and personalized interactions with players and staff. As an NFT-based membership, each Owners Pass will be a unique digital asset, adding a layer of scarcity and authenticity to the fan experience.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance the connection between our club and our fans," said Dan Rutstein, President of Orange County Soccer Club. "Since launching our new community funding round, we have welcomed hundreds, soon to be thousands, of new owners of the club from Orange County, but also from around the world. This partnership with Curios opens up exciting possibilities for us to leverage Web3 technologies and create a truly unique and rewarding experience for our supporters."

The collaboration between Curios and Orange County Soccer Club signifies a bold step into the future of fan engagement, where the digital and physical worlds seamlessly intertwine to create a more dynamic and participatory sports experience.

About Curios

Curios is a leading Web3 platform at the forefront of leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs to redefine digital experiences. With a commitment to innovation, Curios empowers creators, brands, and communities to engage with their audiences in new and exciting ways.

About Orange County Soccer Club

Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) is Orange County's only professional soccer team and a founding member of the United Soccer League (USL). It was purchased by Club owner and Chief Investment Officer of LARO Properties, James Keston, in 2017. OCSC, which plays its home games at the 5,500-seat Orange County Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, CA, won its first USL Championship title in 2021. OCSC is dedicated to being the leader in professional player development in the United States, providing a pathway to professional soccer and to the top leagues around the world.

OCSC, alongside its sister organization, the 501c3 Orange County Soccer Club Community Foundation, is committed to creating a world-class soccer organization that focuses on the fans, players, and youth clubs of Orange County.

For more information, visit curios.com, orangecountysoccer.com and uslsoccer.com.

