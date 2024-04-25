Curios completes integration of $ROCKI cryptocurrency token, announces plans for future utility token launch

This partnership signifies our commitment to innovation and our dedication to empowering content creators and users alike. Post this

In addition to the integration, Curios is unveiling plans for the launch of its own utility token, designed to power the future of digital content ownership and streaming across global ecosystems. This new token will eventually replace the role of the Rocki token on the platform. Holders and earners of Rocki tokens will have the opportunity to convert their holdings into the new Curios token once it is launched.

"We are thrilled to announce the integration of the Rocki token into the Curios marketplace and to share our vision for the future with the community," said Grant Powell, CEO of Curios, Inc. "This partnership signifies our commitment to innovation and our dedication to empowering content creators and users alike. We extend our gratitude to the Rocki community for their ongoing support, and we are excited to embark on this journey together."

Curios invites content creators, users, and enthusiasts to join them in shaping the future of digital content. For more information about Curios and its offerings, visit https://marketplace.curios.com.

About Curios, Inc:

Curios is a pioneering platform dedicated to transforming the digital content landscape. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, Curios empowers content creators and users by providing a dynamic and rewarding ecosystem for content ownership, publishing, distribution, and monetization.

Media Contact

