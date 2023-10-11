Curios integrating Stripe payments, paving the way for global NFT commerce

Expanding payment options for our users will significantly increase adoption of Web3 Tweet this

"Since day one, Curios has been fighting to make Web3 technologies easy for everyone," says Grant Powell, Founder of Curios "And, expanding payment options for our users will significantly increase adoption of Web3."

Key benefits of the Curios and Stripe integration include:

Global Reach: Curios users can now transact with ease on a global scale, as Stripe supports payments in over 135 countries, accepting a wide range of currencies.

Security and Trust: Stripe's industry-leading security measures and fraud prevention tools ensure that every transaction on Curios is safe and trustworthy, enhancing user confidence.

Faster Transactions: The integration will significantly reduce payment processing times, allowing NFT buyers and sellers to complete transactions swiftly.

Seamless User Experience: Curios is committed to providing a seamless, user-friendly experience, and the Stripe integration further enhances the platform's ease of use.

Financial Flexibility: Sellers can receive payments directly into their bank accounts, offering financial flexibility and convenience.

"We are thrilled to announce our integration of Stripe," said Greg Keogh, SVP of Strategy at Curios. "This integration represents a significant leap forward in our mission to create a thriving marketplace for digital content. By leveraging Stripe's payment solutions, we are not only enhancing the Curios platform, we're making NFTs accessible to the entire world."

Curios' integration with Stripe comes at a time of solid growth in Curios' digital content marketplace, where artists, creators, athletes, and influencers are publishing unique content and engaging directly with their fans. This collaboration aligns with Curios' vision of providing a globally accessible marketplace where the creator community can thrive.

For more information about Curios and its integration with Stripe, please visit https://www.curios.com/stripe/.

About Curios

Curios is a revolutionary platform that empowers creators to craft, share, and monetize their content while connecting with a global audience. Through its suite of innovative creator tools and exclusive marketplace, Curios redefines the way creators and fans interact, fostering a vibrant community built on creativity and collaboration. To learn more, visit https://www.curios.com/.

Grant Powell, Curios, Inc., [email protected], https://www.curios.com

