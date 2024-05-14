Curios' new mobile app offers direct-to-fan streaming for creators of music, podcasts, ebooks and more

Curios launches a new mobile application available that enhances how fans support artists through direct interactions and improved monetization of digital content.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curios, Inc., a Web3 technology company, and a leader in self publishing, digital content streaming, and digital rights management proudly announces the launch of its mobile application, now available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The app offers a user-friendly experience for owning and consuming music, podcasts, ebooks, and other content from the Curios Creator Marketplace.
This app launch marks an important milestone in Curios' mission of empowering fans to directly support artists, and of enabling artists to directly engage with their fans and monetize their work.
Curios is revolutionizing how fans support artists. Within the Curios platform, musicians and creators can earn significantly more revenue for their works compared to traditional Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs) such as Spotify, Apple Music and Audible. This focus on increasing earnings for creators exemplifies Curios' commitment to redefining the economic landscape for all digital content.
ABOUT THE APP
The Curios mobile app enables fans to conveniently and quickly access any digital content that is published by creators via the Curios Creator Studio. The Curios mobile app integrates seamlessly with various audio systems, including Bluetooth speakers, car sound systems, and Sonos, ensuring maximum playability across all devices. This app not only provides access to a broad range of digital content but also opens exclusive avenues for fans to engage with and enjoy content that is only available through Curios, and not through any other DSPs.
"We're excited to continue bridging the gap between creators and their audiences, while enabling creators to keep 100% of their sales, and maintain ownership of their work.", said Grant Powell, founder of Curios, Inc.
The mobile app also increases access to Curios unique monetization model, where creators can be paid out / rewarded in cash, cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum), and the native $ROCKI token based on streams and/or purchases.
Curios invites fans and creators alike to explore the new app and discover the unique digital content offered exclusively through the Curios ecosystem. For more information about Curios, Inc. and the new mobile app, please visit www.curios.com.
ABOUT CURIOS
Founded in 2020, Curios, Inc. develops and deploys blockchain and AI technologies designed to democratize the ownership, monetization, distribution, and enjoyment of digital content across various media. With a strong emphasis on creator rights and consumer access, Curios continues to lead the charge in innovative digital solutions within the blockchain space.
