Curios Sunsets NFT and Web3 Tools, Doubles Down on Direct Sales and Distribution Tools for Authors, Musicians, and More

The platform is sharpening its focus on what creators actually need: ownership and control over their IP, direct relationships with fans and customers, integrated distribution, freedom from administrative burdens, protection from fraud and piracy, and higher earnings.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curios, the direct-to-fan entertainment and content marketplace "where creators earn more"™, announced today that it is sunsetting its NFT and Web3 tools. The company is committing all its resources to a single mission: making Curios the easiest way for content creators to sell directly to fans across every format they produce.

Curios is no longer a Web3 or NFT platform. And, by many definitions, it never was. Curios is a creator sales and distribution platform.

Curios' mission, even when working in the NFT space, was always about making it easy for creators and their fans to connect and transact. As Curios has evolved, it has focused on building an ecosystem around the four core areas that all creators need: publish, promote, sell, and distribute. As a mature platform, Curios addresses all these needs by providing a suite of tools via its "Creator Studio" that includes the ability for creators to get their content listed for sale in any format (print or digital), promote and create demand for their works, get sales, and enjoy built-in distribution.

"Creators told us what they actually need, and it isn't blockchain infrastructure," said Grant Powell, CEO. "They need to earn more money and know who their customers are - those are the fundamental tenets of selling direct. Creators should spend their time creating instead of filing sales tax, providing customer support, fulfilling orders, and handling other operational burdens. At Curios, we handle all of this for them."

One Platform for Every Format, Including Combinations

Curios supports the full range of formats that premium content creators sell, in any combination. Authors can sell ebooks, audiobooks, paperbacks, hardcovers, special editions, print-on-demand books, signed copies, bundles, and multi-format combinations. Musicians can sell albums, vinyl, and merchandise alongside digital downloads. Comedians can sell comedy specials as video, audio, or both. Filmmakers and video production companies can sell rentals, purchases, and pre-sales of video content. Any creator can bundle formats together, such as an ebook plus video plus signed hardcover, or an album plus vinyl plus a tour merchandise pack, in a single transaction.

Every creator on Curios gets a dedicated creator page that functions as the equivalent of a direct storefront, available the moment they publish. Creators can send their audience to a single link that showcases every format and bundle they offer, without building or hosting a website of their own. Those pages live inside the Curios Marketplace, where fans can discover new creators and where existing audiences land when a creator points them to their store.

Digital content is delivered instantly through the Curios mobile app, which supports ebooks, audiobooks, music, and video. Physical fulfillment is handled through discounted shipping partner integrations, print-on-demand partners, and warehouse and 3PL solutions, so creators can sell physical goods without building their own logistics stack.

Creators Keep 100% of Every Sale and Own the Customer Relationship

On Curios, creators keep 100% of every sale. There are no royalty splits, no commission cuts, and no platform tax on revenue. Creators also receive direct access to their customers' contact information through the reporting dashboard, with full GDPR compliance and the ability for buyers to opt out at any time. That means a creator's audience is theirs, not the platform's, and they can market their next release to a known list of confirmed customers rather than starting from scratch.

This is the difference between selling on Curios and selling through a third-party retailer. On most platforms, creators give up a meaningful share of every sale and never learn who bought their work. On Curios, the revenue and the customer relationship both stay with the creator.

Curios Handles the Administrative Burden That Has Always Held Direct Sales Back

The reason most creators don't sell direct is the operational weight that comes with it: tax compliance across jurisdictions, handling customer support, fraud and chargeback disputes, content delivery infrastructure, refund handling, and the legal exposure of being a merchant. Curios takes all of that off the creator's plate.

Curios is the merchant of record on every transaction, which means Curios handles sales tax collection, remittance, and compliance globally. Curios manages customer support inquiries, content delivery, fraud prevention, and chargeback disputes. Payouts are fast and predictable.

The platform is permissionless and self-service. Creators can publish, price, promote, and distribute their work without approvals or gatekeepers. They retain full ownership of their work and full control over how, when, and to whom they sell it.

"Direct sales has always been the better economic model for creators, but the administrative costs made it impractical for most people," said Powell. "We've spent the last two years building the infrastructure that removes that cost. The result is a platform where any creator can instantly launch a real direct-sales business, keep every dollar they earn, and own their audience for life."

A Focused Mission Going Forward

The sunsetting of NFT and Web3 tools allows Curios to concentrate fully on the features creators are asking for: better discovery within the marketplace, stronger recommendation tools, external partner networks, promotional asset tools, and continued investment in direct-to-fan commerce features across every format.

If Web3 infrastructure becomes genuinely useful to creators again in the future, the foundation is in place. For now, the company's full attention is on making direct sales the default way premium content gets bought and sold.

About Curios

Curios is a direct-to-fan entertainment and content marketplace helping creators publish, promote, sell, and distribute their work directly to audiences. Built for authors, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, show creators, and creators of all kinds, Curios supports digital and physical formats in one place, including ebooks, audiobooks, paperbacks, hardcovers, special editions, albums, vinyl, merchandise, comedy specials, films, shows, bundles, subscriptions, rentals, and more. Creators keep 100% of every sale, retain full ownership of their work, and get direct access to their customer data with full GDPR compliance. Curios handles sales tax as merchant of record, customer support, content delivery, fraud prevention, and fast payouts. Curios is where creators earn more.

Media Contact

Grant Powell, Curios, Inc, 1 3102952129, [email protected], https://www.curios.com

SOURCE Curios, Inc