Curios Surpasses 250,000 Transactions as Creator Momentum Accelerates Across Mobile, Digital, and Physical Goods

The direct-to-fan marketplace expands its creator platform with a major mobile app overhaul and new support for physical goods, including print, vinyl, merchandise, special editions, and bundles.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curios, the direct-to-fan entertainment and content marketplace where creators earn more™, announced today that it has surpassed 250,000 total transactions, a major milestone reflecting growing creator adoption, deeper fan engagement, and increasing demand for a better way to sell directly to audiences.

The milestone comes as Curios continues to expand its product breadth across digital content, mobile consumption, and physical goods. More creators are using Curios to publish, promote, sell, and distribute their work directly to fans while keeping 100% of the royalties on every sale, retaining ownership of their work, and building direct customer relationships.

"Creators need more than another storefront," said Grant Powell, CEO of Curios. "They need a platform that helps them earn more, own their customer relationships, and sell across every format without having to build the operational infrastructure themselves. Passing 250,000 transactions is a strong signal that direct-to-fan commerce is becoming a practical, scalable path for creators."

A Major Mobile App Overhaul for Fan Consumption

Curios has launched a major overhaul of its mobile app, making it easier for fans to access and enjoy the content they purchase through the Curios Marketplace. The updated app delivers a smoother experience across ebooks, audiobooks, music, shows, and films, giving creators a stronger end-to-end distribution layer for digital content.

With instant access through the Curios mobile app, fans can stream audio for audiobooks and music, read ebooks, and watch video content including shows and films. For creators, the improved mobile experience strengthens the connection between purchase and consumption, helping them deliver a more complete fan experience after every sale.

Physical Goods Now Available Alongside Digital Content

Curios now supports creators selling physical goods alongside digital content, including printed books, vinyl, merchandise, special editions, bundles, and more. Creators can self-fulfill physical orders using Curios shipping tools or use print-on-demand fulfillment through Curios' integrated partners - new partners are being added soon.

This expansion allows creators to sell more complete offerings in one place, from a signed print edition bundled with an ebook to a vinyl release paired with streaming audio. It also gives creators more flexibility to design premium fan experiences without managing multiple disconnected commerce, delivery, and fulfillment systems.

"Making Curios the easiest way for creators to sell directly to fans across every format they produce is our north star," Powell added. "That means digital, physical, bundled, limited, serialized, streamed, shipped, and everything in between. These updates bring us closer to a marketplace where creators can build real businesses around their work while keeping 100% of every sale."

Building the Direct-to-Fan Marketplace Where Creators Earn More

Curios is built for creators of all kinds, including authors, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, show creators, influencers, and other content-driven entrepreneurs. The platform gives creators tools to publish, promote, sell, and distribute work directly to audiences while Curios handles key operational burdens including sales tax as merchant of record, customer support inquiries, fraud prevention and disputes, digital delivery, and fast payouts.

Creators can sell digital and physical formats in one place, offer bundles, discounts, collaborations, pre-sales, subscriptions, rentals, pay-per-view, and limited quantities, and receive direct access to buyer email addresses through the Curios reporting dashboard, subject to buyer opt-out rights.

About Curios

Curios is a direct-to-fan entertainment and content marketplace helping creators publish, promote, sell, and distribute their work directly to audiences. Built for authors, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, show creators, and creators of all kinds, Curios supports digital and physical formats in one place, including ebooks, audiobooks, printed books, special editions, bundles, streaming albums, vinyl, films, shows, subscriptions, pay-per-view, rentals, pre-sales, and more. Creators keep 100% of every sale, retain full ownership of their work, and get direct access to customer data. Curios handles sales tax as merchant of record, customer support, fraud disputes, digital delivery, and fast payouts. Curios is where creators earn more.

Media Contact

Grant Powell, Curios, Inc, 1 3102952129, [email protected], https://www.curios.com

SOURCE Curios, Inc