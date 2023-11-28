Curios to acquire Rocki, a Spin-Off of "Choon" from CryptoPunks Founders Matt Hall and John Watkinson

I've always believed in the transformative power of blockchain technology, and I'm proud to see Rocki become a part of Curios. - Bjorn Niclas Post this

With this acquisition, Curios will gain access to Rocki's impressive technological infrastructure, and a treasure trove of musicians and creators. Some of the Rocki leaders, known for their pioneering work in combining music, NFTs, and cryptocurrency, will join Curios' advisory team, bringing their expertise and passion for the digital content space.

Bjorn Niclas, the visionary behind the groundbreaking music platform Rocki, expressed his excitement about the merger: "I've always believed in the transformative power of blockchain technology, and I'm proud to see Rocki become a part of Curios. This collaboration will unlock new opportunities for creativity and innovation in the digital content space, and I'm eager to see what we will achieve together."

Curios CEO, Grant Powell shared his thoughts on the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome Rocki into the Curios family. Bjorn and his team have demonstrated exceptional vision and creativity in the NFT and music spheres, and this acquisition will undoubtedly strengthen our position as a leader in the digital content industry. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with web3 and blockchain technology."

As part of this acquisition, Curios has plans to merge Rocki into the Curios creator ecosystem (which includes a Creator Studio and Creator Marketplace, among other properties), and will continue to develop and expand its platform, fostering new collaborations and partnerships with artists, musicians, and creators worldwide. This merger marks a significant step towards Curios' goal of building an innovative digital content ecosystem that empowers creators and fans alike.

About Curios

Curios is a pioneering company in the blockchain-based digital content space. With a mission to empower creators and fans through innovative technology solutions, Curios provides a platform for artists, musicians, and creators to tokenize their work and connect with their audience in groundbreaking ways. Curios is committed to pushing the boundaries of digital ownership and engagement.

Media Contact

Grant Powell, Curios, Inc, 1 310-295-2129, support@curios.com, https://www.curios.com

SOURCE Curios, Inc