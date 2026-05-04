Curios Welcomes Kevin J. Anderson and WordFire Press to Their Book Marketplace

Bringing the entire WordFire Press catalogue to Curios gives fans a direct path to the stories they love while giving creators more control, more customer insight, and more value from every sale. Post this

Anderson is the author of more than 180 books, with 58 national or international bestsellers and 24 million copies in print in 34 languages, according to WordFire Press. His body of work includes original series as well as acclaimed contributions to major science fiction and fantasy universes, including Dune, Star Wars, and The X-Files. WordFire Press, founded by Anderson and Rebecca Moesta, publishes and distributes books across genres and has produced more than 300 titles.

"Kevin J. Anderson and WordFire Press represent exactly what Curios was built to support: creators and publishers with deep catalogues, loyal audiences, and a desire to build direct relationships with readers," said Grant Powell, CEO of Curios. "Bringing the entire WordFire Press catalogue to Curios gives fans a direct path to the stories they love while giving creators more control, more customer insight, and more value from every sale."

Curios enables creators and publishers to sell digital and physical formats in one place, including ebooks, audiobooks, paperbacks, hardcovers, special editions, bundles, pre-sales, subscriptions, rentals, and more. Creators on Curios keep 100% of every sale, receive direct customer data including buyer email addresses when available, retain full ownership of their intellectual property, and get fast payouts without exclusivity requirements or hidden fees.

"WordFire Press has always been about connecting great stories with the readers who are looking for them," said Kevin J. Anderson, author and publisher of WordFire Press. "Curios gives us a powerful new marketplace for our catalogue and a direct channel to reach fans with the books, editions, and formats they want."

The addition of WordFire Press expands Curios' growing presence among independent authors, publishers, musicians, filmmakers, and content creators who want to sell directly while maintaining ownership and flexibility. Curios supports marketplace discovery and promotional tools while giving creators the freedom to promote listings through their own newsletters, social channels, paid campaigns, and existing audience relationships.

"Independent publishing has always been driven by creativity, persistence, and a direct connection with readers," said Greg Keogh, Head of Creator Partnerships. "This collaboration with Kevin J. Anderson and WordFire Press is a meaningful step forward for Curios and for the creators choosing a better way to sell their work."

The WordFire Press catalogue will be available in the Curios marketplace at www.curios.com/wordfirepress.

About Curios

Curios is a direct-to-fan entertainment and content marketplace where creators can publish, promote, sell, and distribute their work directly to audiences. Built for authors, musicians, filmmakers, comedians, influencers, and other content creators, Curios supports digital and physical formats including ebooks, audiobooks, printed books, special editions, bundles, albums, films, shows, subscriptions, rentals, pre-sales, and more. Creators keep 100% of every sale, get access to customer data, retain full IP ownership, and can sell without exclusivity, hidden fees, or technical complexity. Curios is where creators earn more™.

About Kevin J. Anderson and WordFire Press

Kevin J. Anderson is a bestselling science fiction and fantasy author whose work spans original novels, media tie-in fiction, comics, games, anthologies, and collaborations. He is the author of more than 180 books, 58 of which have appeared on national or international bestseller lists, with 24 million copies in print in 34 languages. WordFire Press, led by Anderson and Rebecca Moesta, is an independent publishing house known for bringing a wide range of fiction and nonfiction titles to readers in print and digital formats.

Media Contact

Grant Powell, Curios, Inc, 1 3102952129, [email protected], https://www.curios.com

SOURCE Curios, Inc