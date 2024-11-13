Curiosity 2 Connect Launches to Empower Educators Worldwide with Innovative Tools and Resources

"This initiative is more than just a rebranding; it's a commitment to fostering a supportive environment where educators can connect, share best practices, and collaborate on innovative solutions that enhance learning experiences for all students" Post this

"We are thrilled to introduce Curiosity 2 Connect to a global audience," said Katie Trowbridge, Founder of Curiosity 2 Connect. "This initiative is more than just a rebranding; it's a commitment to fostering a supportive environment where educators can connect, share best practices, and collaborate on innovative solutions that enhance learning experiences for all students."

Under the guidance of Beth Slazak, Vice President of Curiosity 2 Create and Head of Curiosity 2 Connect, the platform will also provide live webinars, customizable lesson plans, and opportunities for educators to engage in peer-to-peer exchanges across the globe.

"Curiosity 2 Connect is designed to build a vibrant community of educators," stated Slazak. "We are dedicated to providing resources that empower teachers to inspire their students and drive meaningful change in the education landscape. Our goal is to create a dynamic space where professional growth is accessible and collaborative efforts thrive."

With its focus on creativity and collaboration, Curiosity 2 Connect opens new doors for educators to engage, grow, and shape the future of education.

For more information about Curiosity 2 Connect and to explore its offerings, visit Curiosity2Connect.mn.co

About the Curiosity 2 Create:

Curiosity 2 Create is a collaborative community dedicated to infusing creative thinking into classrooms around the world. Founded in 2023, the platform offers users curated webinars and resources led by global educators. It serves as a hub connecting learners with expert teachers worldwide, offering structured courses, lesson plans, and personalized support across various disciplines.

Media Contact

Ashley Marcos

Elkordy Global

[email protected]

480.335.0506

Media Contact

Ashley Marcos, Elkordy Global Strategies, 1 4803350506, [email protected]

SOURCE Curiosity 2 Create