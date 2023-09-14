Curious Iguana Launches Book Drive for Local Title I School

"For most students, this event will be their first opportunity to meet three spectacular picture book creators in person," explains Bonnie Monnier, Curious Iguana's event manager, "We know that not every family can afford to purchase a book, so we're hoping the community will help." Tweet this

"For most students, this event will be their first opportunity to meet three spectacular picture book creators in person," explains Bonnie Monnier, Curious Iguana's event manager, adding that receiving a signed copy of one of their books will make the experience even more memorable. "We know, of course, that not every family can afford to purchase a book for their children, so we're hoping the community will help."

Monnier admits that providing 500 free books is a lofty goal, but she is optimistic that individuals and businesses will generously support the effort. Curious Iguana is committed to funding at least 120 books, enough for three classrooms, and encourages others to purchase single or multiple copies through curiousiguana.com between now and October 2. Bookstore staff will deliver books to the school on October 12.

Direct link for the book drive:

https://curiousiguana.com/product-category/upcoming-event/event-books/

For more information, contact Curious Iguana at [email protected], 301.695.2500.

