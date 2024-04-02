Curious Iguana Launches Book Drive for Local Title I School

"For most students, this event will be their first opportunity to meet two spectacular picture book creators in person," explains Bonnie Monnier, Curious Iguana's event manager, adding that receiving a signed copy of one of their books will make the experience even more memorable. Post this

"For most students, this event will be their first opportunity to meet two spectacular picture book creators in person," explains Bonnie Monnier, Curious Iguana's event manager, adding that receiving a signed copy of one of their books will make the

experience even more memorable. "We know, of course, that not every family can afford to purchase a book for their children, so we're hoping the community will help."

Monnier admits that providing 500 free books is a lofty goal, but she is optimistic that individuals and businesses will generously support the effort. Curious Iguana ran a similar book drive for a Title 1 school in October and was able to provide more than 500 books to students. The bookstore will join the community in donating books, which can be purchased through curiousiguana.com between now and April 19. Bookstore staff will deliver books to the school on May 2.

Direct link for the book drive information: https://curiousiguana.com/event/book-drive/

Direct link for purchasing books:

https://curiousiguana.com/product-category/school-visits/rubin-liniers/

