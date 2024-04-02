Curious Iguana Launches Book Drive for Local Title I School

Award-winning picture book creators Adam Rubin and Liniers in Frederick on Thursday, May 2
FREDERICK, Md., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curious Iguana will host award-winning picture book creators Adam Rubin and Liniers in Frederick on Thursday, May 2, for free visits at two local elementary schools.
In addition to coordinating these events, Curious Iguana aims to give 500 free signed copies of The Truth About the Couch by Adam Rubin and Liniers to students of the Title I school the author and illustrator will be visiting. The bookstore is looking to individuals and businesses in the community to help fund the book drive.
"For most students, this event will be their first opportunity to meet two spectacular picture book creators in person," explains Bonnie Monnier, Curious Iguana's event manager, adding that receiving a signed copy of one of their books will make the
experience even more memorable. "We know, of course, that not every family can afford to purchase a book for their children, so we're hoping the community will help."
Monnier admits that providing 500 free books is a lofty goal, but she is optimistic that individuals and businesses will generously support the effort. Curious Iguana ran a similar book drive for a Title 1 school in October and was able to provide more than 500 books to students. The bookstore will join the community in donating books, which can be purchased through curiousiguana.com between now and April 19. Bookstore staff will deliver books to the school on May 2.
Direct link for the book drive information: https://curiousiguana.com/event/book-drive/
Direct link for purchasing books:
https://curiousiguana.com/product-category/school-visits/rubin-liniers/
Media Contact
Emelia Weir, Curious Iguana, 301-695-2500, [email protected], https://curiousiguana.com/
SOURCE Curious Iguana
Share this article