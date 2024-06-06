Curlfriend Collective wins two 2024 Self Healthy Beauty Awards

Luxurious silk hair accessory brand, Curlfriend Collective, wins two 2024 Self Magazine Healthy Beauty Awards. After three months of rigorous testing and out of thousands of products, the Self Healthy Beauty Awards testers selected two of Curlfriend Collective's best selling products: the XL Scrunchie as Best Scrunchie for thick hair and the Hair Match Scrunchies for Best Hair Tie.

MADISON, Wis., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxurious silk hair accessory brand, Curlfriend Collective, wins two Self Magazine 2024 Healthy Beauty Awards. After three months of rigorous testing and out of thousands of products, the Self Healthy Beauty Awards testers selected two of Curlfriend Collective's best selling products: the XL Scrunchie as Best Scrunchie for thick hair and the Hair Match Scrunchies for Best Hair Tie.

One of the only brands to offer 100% mulberry silk hair accessories that caters to the unique needs of those with textured and thick hair, Curlfriend Collective gained popularity with its unique oversized silk scrunchie. The XL Silk Scrunchie is made with extra fabric and elastic (up to 13" stretch) to prevent pulling, frizz, dent and breakage on curly, coily and wavy hair.

"I started Curlfriend Collective to provide a supportive space for women with curls, coils and waves to feel seen, loved and encouraged to embrace their true selves. All of our silk hair accessories are designed to be first and foremost, healthy for your hair, but also make you feel beautiful", said Chloe Homan, Founder and CEO of Curlfriend Collective.

The other winner, the Hair Match Scrunchies are designed with the brand's proprietary (patent pending) Curl Camo™ Magic design to accentuate natural hair highlights and lowlights while also maintaining optimal hair health. They mimic every shade, texture, shadow and blend into each unique hair color.

"The idea of our Patent Pending Hair Match design came to me unexpectedly while creating content one night - I immediately took a photo of my hair, did a speed edit in Canva, printed it on our at home paper printer, crinkled it up and put up by my hair and thought to myself…WOW, I think this could really be something", said Homan. "Today, I am so thrilled that it has been recognized with a SELF Best of Healthy Beauty Award for Best Hair Tie of 2024 AND our XL Scrunchie as The Best Scrunchie for thick hair in the same year! We're incredibly honored and we know this is just the beginning of what Curlfriend Collective will bring to our community!"

About Curlfriend Collective

Founded by Wisconsin farm girl and curly creator/influencer Chloe Homan, Curlfriend Collective was born from a passion to elevate both the functionality and beauty within the world of curly, coily and wavy hair. The brand celebrates curls and focuses on the unique needs of those with textured and thick hair empowering women from all backgrounds and ethnicities to love their natural hair textures. Crafted with a deep understanding of unique curly hair needs, made by curfriends for curlfriends. For more information, please visit www.curlfriendcollective.com

