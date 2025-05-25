Curotec Unveils Self-Hosted AI Platform That Cuts Dev Time by 70% Without Compromising Security

With the help of Curotec, companies in regulated industries can now deploy generative AI securely—achieving 3X faster time to market without sacrificing privacy or control.
PHILADELPHIA, May 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curotec, a leader in nearshore software development and AI strategy, announces the launch of its self-hosted large language model (LLM) infrastructure—a cutting-edge approach to generative software development that enables clients to harness AI securely and efficiently, without compromising code, intellectual property, or sensitive data.
As enterprise adoption of generative AI accelerates, so do concerns from CIOs and general counsel over privacy, IP leakage, and regulatory compliance. Curotec's infrastructure addresses these concerns head-on by deploying the top-performing open-source LLMs entirely within Curotec-owned and controlled environments, avoiding reliance on third-party model providers.
Unlike typical AI development tools that rely on external APIs, Curotec's models are fully self-contained—running within isolated environments that are hardened for enterprise-grade privacy. This ensures client data never leaves the trusted boundary of Curotec's infrastructure, making it ideal for highly regulated sectors like FinTech, HealthTech, and SaaS.
Curotec piloted its self-hosted LLM platform with several of its clients in 2025, including growth-stage FinTech and HealthTech companies with stringent SOC 2 compliance requirements. This pilot proved the approach's efficacy in unlocking significant developer efficiency and the ability to get legal, security, and compliance leaders on board with the data concerns that LLM platforms introduce.
Since implementing this approach across internal and client-facing projects, Curotec has seen up to a 70% reduction in man-hours required for application development projects. These gains translate into a 3X faster speed to market, allowing businesses to outpace competitors without sacrificing security or code quality.
The LLMs assist Curotec developers with:
- Generating boilerplate and middleware code
- Writing unit tests and documentation
- Refactoring and debugging
- Translating specifications into working code
- Prompt-assisted feature scaffolding
This innovation is now part of Curotec's AI-enhanced development services, detailed here:
curotec.com/services/ai-generative-development
Curotec's self-hosted model platform marks a new frontier in generative software development—one where efficiency doesn't require compromise, and where enterprises can trust their AI-powered development pipelines are both powerful and secure.
About Curotec:
Curotec is a software consulting firm that helps companies scale their engineering capacity and adopt transformative technologies. With a strong presence in Latin America, Curotec provides elite nearshore talent and consulting services in AI, software development, and digital transformation. Learn more at www.curotec.com.
