Curotec Unveils Self-Hosted AI Platform That Cuts Dev Time by 70% Without Compromising Security

"We built our model infrastructure with security, control, and developer productivity at its core," said Brian Dainis, CEO of Curotec. Post this

Unlike typical AI development tools that rely on external APIs, Curotec's models are fully self-contained—running within isolated environments that are hardened for enterprise-grade privacy. This ensures client data never leaves the trusted boundary of Curotec's infrastructure, making it ideal for highly regulated sectors like FinTech, HealthTech, and SaaS.

Curotec piloted its self-hosted LLM platform with several of its clients in 2025, including growth-stage FinTech and HealthTech companies with stringent SOC 2 compliance requirements. This pilot proved the approach's efficacy in unlocking significant developer efficiency and the ability to get legal, security, and compliance leaders on board with the data concerns that LLM platforms introduce.

Since implementing this approach across internal and client-facing projects, Curotec has seen up to a 70% reduction in man-hours required for application development projects. These gains translate into a 3X faster speed to market, allowing businesses to outpace competitors without sacrificing security or code quality.

The LLMs assist Curotec developers with:

Generating boilerplate and middleware code

Writing unit tests and documentation

Refactoring and debugging

Translating specifications into working code

Prompt-assisted feature scaffolding

This innovation is now part of Curotec's AI-enhanced development services, detailed here:

curotec.com/services/ai-generative-development

Curotec's self-hosted model platform marks a new frontier in generative software development—one where efficiency doesn't require compromise, and where enterprises can trust their AI-powered development pipelines are both powerful and secure.

About Curotec:

Curotec is a software consulting firm that helps companies scale their engineering capacity and adopt transformative technologies. With a strong presence in Latin America, Curotec provides elite nearshore talent and consulting services in AI, software development, and digital transformation. Learn more at www.curotec.com.

Media Contact

Brian Dainis, Curotec, 1 610-450-6599, [email protected], https://www.curotec.com/

SOURCE Curotec