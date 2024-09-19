Current Music welcomes a new partnership with Lightsong Production Music

Lightsong Production Music has joined the Current Music family for representation in the US and Canada.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Current Music is pleased to announce a new partnership with UK-based Lightsong Production Music. CM will represent Lightsong's music catalog in the United States and Canada.

Current Music is a premium music production and licensing company offering music services tailored to the media industry. The company is built on the exclusive representation of 16 music libraries, and with the addition of Lightsong, the roster has expanded to 17, offering a music selection that now exceeds 75,000 tracks.

"The chance to represent the Lightsong Production Music catalog and work with owner and founder Tolga Kashif, a legendary composer and conductor, was a win-win for Current Music and our clients." Maddie Madsen, CCO, Current Music

Lightsong Production Music is a trusted UK-based music label. Their catalog includes 150 exceptional albums across multiple genres. What makes Lightsong unique is the label's award-winning composers, who have collaborated with artists such as Aretha Franklin, Prince, Amy Winehouse, Annie Lennox, George Michael, James Brown, Elton John, and Girls Aloud. Translating writing popular music into composing for media has earned them the trust of household names such as Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Nike, ABC, Apple+, Hulu, and Warner Bros., to name a few.

"We are thrilled to partner with Current Music, where our mutual passion for great music and storytelling has brought us together. Their team's impressive expertise and experience, align perfectly with our values and commitment to serving clients with the highest quality music." Tolga Kashif, CEO, Lightsong Production Music

Kashif is probably best known for his "Queen Symphony", inspired by music from rock legends Queen, and recorded in the famous Abbey Road Studios in London. He also released "The Genesis Suite", with a classical re-imagining of the rock band Genesis, performed by the London Symphony Orchestra.

Current Music has just released the first 45 albums from Kashif's Lightsong Production Music and looks forward to making the rest of its catalog available to CM clients, through the following music aggregators: Soundminer, Source Audio, Protunes, Disco, and CND Music Tracker. Staff Music Directors are also available to curate free playlists for clients.

About Current Music:

Current Music is the innovative creation of industry veterans Maddie Madsen and Christian Salyer, who collectively boast over 60 years of experience in developing music brands for notable companies such as 5 Alarm Music, Universal, Warner Chappell, Megatrax, Blazed Out Music, and Ear Parade. Together, they have produced more than 450 albums of production music. The talented composer team at Current has crafted over 35 theme song packages for various networks, streaming platforms, sports events, and social media content. Their impressive client roster includes major brands like Toyota, Wendy's, KFC, Carl's Jr., Mercedes, Pizza Hut, Grey Goose, and Unilever, as well as entertainment giants such as Disney, Marvel, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, NBCUniversal, CBS, ABC, Fox, Netflix, and Amazon. Current Music provides licensing for 17 music libraries featuring over 75,000 tracks, complimentary Music Director assistance, sound design, a selection of indie artists, and a custom music division.

About Lightsong Production Music:

Lightsong is a dynamic label founded by renowned composer Tolga Kashif. The community of award-winning composers offers over 150 exceptional albums across multiple genres. Celebrated for its outstanding quality, Lightsong Production Music is a top choice for major television, film, and advertising networks. The talented composers have worked with legends such as Aretha Franklin, Prince, and Elton John, and their music has been featured in hit TV series like Black Mirror and Better Call Saul. The catalog boasts distinctive and contemporary tracks that have received critical praise and secured thousands of licenses globally, playing a role in blockbuster trailers for films like Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars, as well as campaigns for leading brands such as Adidas, Coca-Cola, and Nike.

For more information, please visit: www.currentmusic.com

Media Contact

Maddie Madsen, Current Music, 1 310-963-3598, [email protected], www.currentmusic.com

Beverly Swan, Current Music, 1 845-639-1849, [email protected], www.currentmusic.com

SOURCE Current Music