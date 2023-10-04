Curriki Appoints Veteran Media and Technology Executive Scott Flanders to Board of Directors

"I am thrilled to join Curriki's Board," said Flanders. "This pioneering organization is transforming education through meaningful innovation and making a difference in learning outcomes. I look forward to lending my expertise as Curriki continues improving learning outcomes worldwide. " Tweet this

"I am thrilled to join Curriki's Board," said Flanders. "This pioneering organization is transforming education through meaningful innovation and making a difference in learning outcomes. I look forward to lending my expertise as Curriki continues improving learning outcomes worldwide. As a Board member, I am committed to advancing their important mission of helping students thrive."

"We are delighted to welcome Scott to the Curriki Board," said Kim Jones, Chairman of Curriki. "With decades of executive experience guiding high-growth companies, Scott brings invaluable expertise that will be instrumental in accelerating Curriki's social impact and delivering our mission to improve learning experiences for every learner."

Flanders' appointment expands the Curriki Board of Directors, bringing key guidance and governance oversight as the organization enters its next stage of growth and social impact worldwide.

For 20 years, Curriki has been on a mission to transform education and promote equitable access to quality learning experiences worldwide. As a nonprofit pioneer in open education and open-source software, Curriki empowers educators and engages learners by reinventing how educational content is created, shared and delivered. Through its innovative technology solutions, Curriki is breaking down traditional barriers so that all students can reach their full potential. For more information, visit http://www.curriki.org.

