Curriki Appoints Veteran Media and Technology Executive Scott Flanders to Board of Directors

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curriki, a pioneering non-profit committed to transforming education worldwide, has appointed seasoned business leader Scott Flanders to its Board of Directors.
Scott Flanders is an experienced CEO, investor and corporate director with over 35 years of leadership experience across major media, e-commerce and healthcare companies. He served as CEO of numerous companies including eHealth, Freedom Communications and Columbia House. Earlier in his career, he rose to President of Macmillan Publishing and led for 10 years in this role. Flanders began as a CPA and tax consultant at Price Waterhouse. He holds a JD from Indiana University and a BA in Economics from the University of Colorado. Flanders currently serves on the boards of numerous public and private companies as well as non-profit organizations.
"I am thrilled to join Curriki's Board," said Flanders. "This pioneering organization is transforming education through meaningful innovation and making a difference in learning outcomes. I look forward to lending my expertise as Curriki continues improving learning outcomes worldwide. As a Board member, I am committed to advancing their important mission of helping students thrive."
"We are delighted to welcome Scott to the Curriki Board," said Kim Jones, Chairman of Curriki. "With decades of executive experience guiding high-growth companies, Scott brings invaluable expertise that will be instrumental in accelerating Curriki's social impact and delivering our mission to improve learning experiences for every learner."
Flanders' appointment expands the Curriki Board of Directors, bringing key guidance and governance oversight as the organization enters its next stage of growth and social impact worldwide.
About Curriki
For 20 years, Curriki has been on a mission to transform education and promote equitable access to quality learning experiences worldwide. As a nonprofit pioneer in open education and open-source software, Curriki empowers educators and engages learners by reinventing how educational content is created, shared and delivered. Through its innovative technology solutions, Curriki is breaking down traditional barriers so that all students can reach their full potential. For more information, visit http://www.curriki.org.
