Curriki Strengthens Board with Addition of Former GM CIO Fred Killeen

"It's an honor to join Curriki's board and help advance their mission to transform education globally," said Killeen. " I look forward to contributing my technology leadership experience as Curriki empowers learners worldwide through cutting-edge educational solutions."

"Fred's knowledge, as well as, his technology and business expertise are invaluable", said Kim Jones, Curriki's Board Chairman. "His passion for innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to reshape education. We are thrilled to have him join our board"

Prior to joining GM, Killeen held various consulting and leadership roles during 16 years at Hewlett-Packard. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State University.

About Curriki

For 20 years, Curriki has been on a mission to transform education and promote equitable access to quality learning experiences worldwide. As a nonprofit pioneer in open education and open-source software, Curriki empowers educators and engages learners by reinventing how educational content is created, shared and delivered. Through its innovative technology solutions, Curriki is breaking down traditional barriers so that all students can reach their full potential. For more information, visit http://www.curriki.org.

