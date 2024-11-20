Currux Vision Deploys Over 90% Accurate Red Light Violation Detection and Prevention System with the City of San José, CA

Currux Vision, leader in AI powered Traffic Management Systems, with its Distributor Western Systems, announces the successful implementation of its pioneering system designed to detect, quantify, and stop red light violations with the City of San José, California.

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red light runners cause hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of injuries each year in the US. In 2022, 1,149 people were killed in crashes that involved red light running. Half of those killed were pedestrians, bicyclists and people in other vehicles who were hit by the red-light runners. And of course, car insurance goes up approximately 25%. Until now there is no good solution.

Currux Vision uses existing, standard video cameras coupled with its sophisticated AI models and latest, fastest video processors to accurately provide the information required to understand and identify high incident intersections and determine the issues with these intersections as well as prevent accidents.

Currux Vision identifies and records instances where vehicles failed to stop at red lights. Currux Vision also analyzes a vehicle's speed and distance from a stop bar to predict if it will run a red light to alert the signal controller to extend the red light on the other side, or to hold a green phase to reduce rear-end collisions. The majority of existing traffic management system are not considered valuable, reliable, and efficient for this type of analysis and prevention.

Alex Colosivschi, CEO of Currux Vision: "Deploying this technology is a testament to our commitment to using AI for societal good, especially in enhancing urban traffic safety. The accuracy and impact of our systems are paving the way for safer cities."

Ho Nguyen, ITS Manager of San Jose: "Integrating Currux Vision's technology into San Jose's traffic management provides us with the data needed to make informed decisions that directly contribute to reducing traffic accidents."

Zach Hoiting, Sr VP Western Systems: "We are excited to work with City of San Jose and Currux Vision to provide the cutting-edge AI based analytics for monitoring, managing and providing influential data."

About Currux Vision

Currux Vision (https://currux.vision) builds autonomous AI systems for smart transportation infrastructure monitoring and management . Currux Vision is approved and used by DOTs and municipalities throughout the U.S., and processes billions of traffic data points daily. Designed and built from the ground up in the USA, this fully integrated platform works with existing infrastructure, securely and rapidly operating within an agency's network. Currux Vision future proof solutions set the stage for interconnected, intelligent infrastructure that will continue to innovate cost-effective ways to best reduce congestion, lower emissions, and create safer roads for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

About the City of San José, California

With more than one million residents, San José (https://www.sanjoseca.gov/) is one of the most diverse large cities in the United States and is Northern California's largest city and the 10th largest city in the nation. San José's transformation into a global innovation center has resulted in one of the largest concentrations of technology companies and expertise in the world. It was named Most Innovative City Government in the U.S. by the Center for Digital Government in November, 2020 and December, 2021.

About Western Systems

Western Systems (https://www.westernsystems-inc.com), a leader in the traffic management industry since 2001, partners with city, state and county agencies across the western U.S. to implement state-of-the-art traffic solutions. Our innovative solutions help make communities safer and more efficient while providing a better quality of life. We deliver comprehensive intersection management solutions, including custom traffic cabinets, advanced transportation management systems, controllers, detection, communications, signals & hardware, cameras and more. Our innovative approach also encompasses a full Connected Mobility solutions, AI traffic applications and our revolutionary green backup solution.

Media Contact

A. Colosivschi, Currux Vision LLC, 1 713-955-6185, [email protected], https://currux.vision

SOURCE Currux Vision LLC