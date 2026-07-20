Curtain Up in the Catskills: Foster Supply Hospitality's Acclaimed Kenoza Hall Unveils Its Seasonal Lineup of Lakeside Events

From an intimate Broadway cabaret to nostalgic Labor Day festivities and a lakeside autumn barbecue, Kenoza Hall invites guests to celebrate the season in one of the Catskills' most picturesque settings
SULLIVAN COUNTY, N.Y., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As summer gives way to autumn, Kenoza Hall is unveiling a thoughtfully curated lineup of seasonal experiences designed to bring people together through music, exceptional food and the timeless beauty of the Catskills. Set along the shores of Kenoza Lake, the luxury retreat will host a series of signature events that pair refined hospitality with the relaxed charm of lakeside living. More information here: https://www.kenozahall.com/
Midweek Happy Hour
Ease into the evening with Happy Hour, offered Monday through Wednesday from 4–5 p.m.
Enjoy specially priced cocktails, wine and beer in Kenoza Hall's inviting bar before settling in for dinner overlooking the lake.
Broadway Under the Stars
Saturday, August 8
Spend an unforgettable summer evening beneath the tent overlooking Kenoza Lake as Broadway comes to the Catskills. Broadway Under the Stars features acclaimed Broadway performer Margo Seibert alongside local jazz duo The Treble Makers, performing beloved Broadway favorites, timeless jazz standards and iconic American classics.
The evening includes an elegant five-course prix fixe dinner crafted by Kenoza Hall's culinary team, creating an intimate experience where exceptional cuisine meets world-class live performance.
Tickets are $149.99 per adult (plus tax), including reserved seating and the five-course dinner. Children's tickets are $34.99 (plus tax) and include reserved seating with a three-course kid-friendly dinner. Seating is limited and reservations are available through Resy.
Labor Day Weekend
September 4–7
Celebrate the final weekend of summer with a relaxing escape to Kenoza Hall, where lake days, leisurely afternoons and family traditions take center stage. Guests can spend the weekend lounging by the pool, paddling on Kenoza Lake, exploring the grounds or simply unwinding before gathering on Saturday, September 5, from 12–3 p.m. for a nostalgic afternoon of family fun.
The Kenoza Lakeside Social features alpaca encounters, face painting, classic lawn games, water activities and other timeless family traditions, accompanied by seasonal refreshments and lighthearted surprises for guests of all ages.
Kenoza Lakeside BBQ
Saturday, October 10
Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day Weekend with an afternoon of wood-fired cooking and spectacular autumn scenery. From 12–3 p.m., Kenoza Hall's Lakeside BBQ brings guests together beside the water for expertly prepared barbecue, seasonal sides and local craft beverages, all surrounded by the brilliant colors of peak Catskills foliage.
Whether visiting for the weekend or stopping in for the afternoon, it's an invitation to savor the flavors—and slower pace—of fall.
Dining Hours
Kenoza Hall welcomes both overnight guests and local visitors to enjoy expanded dining throughout the week.
- Breakfast: Monday–Friday | 8:00–11:00 a.m.
- Take-Out Lunch: Monday–Friday | 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
- Weekend Brunch: Saturday & Sunday | 8:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
- Dinner: Daily | 5:00–9:00 p.m.
Media Contact
[email protected], Foster Supply Hospitality, 1 646-831-0745, [email protected], https://www.kenozahall.com
SOURCE Foster Supply Hospitality
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