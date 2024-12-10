Curtis Daniel Homes Rebrands as Scenic Custom Homes, Upholding a Legacy of Excellence

Curtis Daniel Homes, a name synonymous with quality craftsmanship and innovative design in Charleston, SC, is proud to announce its rebranding as Scenic Custom Homes. Post this

About the Builder: Curt Wegner

Curt Wegner brings a rich history of homebuilding expertise to Scenic Custom Homes. With a foundation rooted in a passion for architecture, Wegner pivoted from a career in accounting to pursue his true calling. After gaining experience with one of the nation's largest homebuilders and serving as Charleston Division President for a regional homebuilding company, Wegner founded his own firm. His homes have been celebrated in publications such as Charleston Home + Design and Charleston Style & Design, earning accolades for their innovation and attention to detail.

"We are excited to launch Scenic Custom Homes as a reflection of our commitment to craftsmanship, collaboration, and the remarkable beauty of custom homebuilding in Charleston," said Curt Wegner. "Our mission remains unchanged: to deliver exceptional homes and an extraordinary building experience for every client."

Curt Wegner combines architectural passion with extensive homebuilding experience. As the founder of Scenic Custom Homes, Wegner has overseen projects that blend design innovation with Lowcountry charm. His leadership ensures every project exceeds client expectations, from luxury waterfront homes to elegant suburban retreats. Outside of work, Wegner enjoys family time, skiing out West, relaxing at Lake Keowee, and golfing.

About Scenic Custom Homes

Scenic Custom Homes specializes in creating luxury custom homes throughout Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and the surrounding Lowcountry. From initial consultation to project completion, the company prioritizes seamless communication, exceptional design, and top-tier craftsmanship. Known for projects that blend cutting-edge architecture with timeless elegance, Scenic Custom Homes is your partner in bringing dream homes to life.

, a seasoned builder with decades of experience and a passion for excellence. Custom Excellence: From traditional Lowcountry elegance to modern minimalist designs, Scenic Custom Homes brings unique visions to life.

+ Design and & Design, Scenic Custom Homes is celebrated for innovative and functional designs. Commitment to Quality: Every home reflects meticulous craftsmanship and an uncompromising focus on detail.

If you are looking for a custom home builder in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, or anywhere in South Carolina, choose Scenic Custom Homes as your trusted partner for creating a beautiful luxury residence that truly feels like home.

For more information about Scenic Custom Homes and their services, visit www.sceniccustomhomes.com or contact them at (843) 737-1923

