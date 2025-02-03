CURTIS W CHAMBERS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF LPL FINANCIAL's TOP FINANCIAL ADVISORS

"I am honored to be recognized by LPL Financial for this achievement," said Chambers. "This distinction reflects the trust my clients place in me and my commitment to helping them achieve their financial goals through personalized strategies." Post this

"On behalf of the entire team at LPL, I am thrilled to congratulate Curtis on his outstanding achievements in 2024," said Julian Lopez, LPL's Executive Vice President of Independent Advisor Services Client Success. "Curtis has elevated his business across Largo and the Pinellas County region. His professional guidance has been crucial in empowering his clients to transform their financial dreams into tangible outcomes."

Chambers has been affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm, for 15 years. Through LPL, financial advisors are empowered to focus on their unique skills in building relationships and delivering personalized financial advice while leaning on LPL to provide the services, support, and tools to help increase operational efficiency and power business growth.

