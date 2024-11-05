Curtis Winar Joins MGO LLP as a New Cannabis Industry Partner

MGO has long been a leader in providing innovative and comprehensive services to this dynamic industry, and I look forward to working alongside such a talented and passionate team. Post this

MGO was one of the first national accounting firms to develop and provide accounting, audit, tax, and consulting services to the cannabis and hemp industries. Today, it prides itself on empowering companies and investors across the value chain having worked with more than 500 cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary clients across all verticals — cultivators, retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and ancillary companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Curtis to the firm," said Scott Hammon. "He understands the industry and is deeply passionate about helping our clients navigate its many complexities and challenges. As we continue our growth in the promising Mid-South market, which includes Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi, as well as the Southeast market. Curtis's knowledge will be instrumental in MGO continuing to meet its clients' needs and solve their issues both regionally and nationally."

Mr. Winar has worked with his clients on a variety of projects and regularly assists in strategic corporate and tax structuring, valuation and litigation consulting, and transaction advisory. He is a CPA licensed in Colorado (25401) and Arkansas (9791R), is a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA), and holds a designation in Financial Forensics. Prior to joining MGO, Winar was a Partner of Strategic Services at Frost, PLLC, where he advised companies in various industries and founded and led its National Cannabis and Emerging Industries practice.

"I'm excited to join MGO and contribute to the historical and continued growth of the firm's cannabis practice," said Curtis. "MGO has long been a leader in providing innovative and comprehensive services to this dynamic industry, and I look forward to working alongside such a talented and passionate team. As the cannabis landscape continues to evolve, particularly in the Mid-South and Southeast regions, I'm eager to help our clients seize the opportunities ahead."

Mr. Winar has served on the board for the Veterans for Energy Security and Independence, a not-for-profit with volunteer members representing all branches and ranks of the military to deliver the message that energy security equates to national security, was appointed by Governor John Hickenlooper as a member of Securities Board for the Colorado Division of Securities, advising the Securities Commissioner in connection with the Commissioner's duties including, but not limited to, the creation of rules, issuance of orders, formulation of policies, setting of fees, and other issues affecting securities regulation in Colorado, and is involved in various not-for-profit organizations. He is also a Banking and Finance Committee Member for the National Cannabis Industry Association.

