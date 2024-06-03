Curtiss Barnes Named New Chief Executive Officer of 1EdTech Consortium

Industry veteran with broad, cross-sector experience to lead preeminent edtech standards organization

LAKE MARY, Fla. , June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1EdTech's board of directors appointed Curtiss Barnes, a senior education technology executive with a demonstrated track record of providing vision, strategic direction and expertise in education and non-profit industries, as the new Chief Executive Officer of 1EdTech®. Barnes will be officially introduced as the new CEO at the Learning Impact Conference 2024 kick-off and will begin his new role immediately.

Barnes has more than 30 years of experience in the education industry, holding leadership roles at universities, technology start-ups and large enterprise businesses, and served on 1EdTech's (formerly IMS Global) board of directors from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2010 to 2011.

The 1EdTech community is responsible for the creation, evolution and certification of some of the most widely used education technology interoperability standards in the world, including LTI® Advantage, OneRoster®, Common Cartridge®, Open Badges, TrustEd Apps™ Data Privacy, and many more. These standards enable easier use of education technology for educators and learners, more personalized learning, better data for student success, and more trust in microcredentials. With member organizations representing all stakeholder groups, including K-12 districts, higher education institutions, edtech supplier companies, nonprofits, and state governments, the 1EdTech community is committed to building an open, trusted, and innovative digital learning ecosystem to support the needs of all learners.

"1EdTech's profound impact on edtech standards over the last two decades is a direct result of the dynamic community and collaborations it has fostered," said Barnes. "I am excited to build on that legacy. 1EdTech is well positioned to provide leadership that reduces barriers to innovation, informs product-market fit, and improves time-to-market for all the entities in the ecosystem to help scale learning impact."

"Curtiss is a proven leader with a passion for the 1EdTech's mission of powering learner potential," said Melissa Loble, 1EdTech board chair. "We are excited to see the new heights his expertise will take this organization and the impact we will make worldwide."

Barnes will succeed Dr. Rob Abel, who has been CEO since 2006. Abel announced his retirement in August 2023. To ease the leadership transition, he will stay on through July 15.

"My gratitude and thanks go out to our many supporters worldwide who have enabled unparalleled growth and impact from our organization during my tenure as CEO," said Abel. "I'm confident I am leaving 1EdTech, the staff and its members, in good hands with Curtiss. He has the knowledge, skills and passion to take the organization where it needs to go next."

About 1EdTech

1EdTech is a member-based non-profit community partnership of leading education providers at all levels, government organizations, and edtech suppliers who collaborate to accelerate an open, trusted, and innovative digital learning ecosystem. We power learner potential by creating the foundation for a learner-centered and future-ready ecosystem where products work together to improve teaching and learning for all.

1EdTech hosts the annual Learning Impact Conference, Digital Credentials Summit, and other engagement opportunities to advance the leadership and ideas shaping the future of learning. The 1EdTech Foundation, an affiliated public charity, uses philanthropic funds to support 1EdTech's vision. Visit our website at 1edtech.org.

