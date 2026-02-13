We are so excited to share a milestone moment for Curve Development. Construction is officially underway at Quarter at Palm Scottsdale, a collection of 25 luxury, single-family homes located at the corner of Palm Lane and 74th Street in heart of Scottsdale. This project marks Curve Development's entrance into the for-sale residential market-bringing together timeless mid-century modern design, private outdoor living, and thoughtfully curated amenities. Homes will feature: 3 bedroom + loft floor plans 2,220 square feet across two stories private fenced backyards and two car garages fitness center and pool Pre-sales are anticipated to begin in Q2 2026. I have attached the full release with some photos as well.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curve Development Breaks Ground on 25 Luxury Single-Family Homes in Scottsdale, Arizona
Phoenix-based Curve Development is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its newest project, Quarter at Palm Scottsdale, a collection of 25 luxury single-family homes located at the corner of Palm Lane and 74th Street in Scottsdale, Arizona.
This new for-sale community marks Curve Development's official entry into the single-family residential market and will bring fresh, modern design and lasting quality to the heart of Scottsdale. Featuring a distinct blend of mid-century modern architecture, lush desert landscaping, and thoughtfully designed floor plans, Quarter at Palm Scottsdale is designed to complement the fabric of the surrounding neighborhood while offering a private and elevated living experience.
Each home will offer 3- bedroom with loft layouts across two stories, averaging approximately 2,220 square feet. Residences will include two-car garages, privately fenced backyards, and access to a shared pool and fitness amenity, all within a secure, perimeter-fenced setting.
"We're incredibly excited to break ground on Quarter at Palm Scottsdale," said Nate Pile, Founder and Principal of Curve Development. "This is a milestone for our team as we expand into the for-sale market under the Curve Development umbrella. As always, our mission is to create timeless homes that not only serve today's buyers but integrate seamlessly into the neighborhoods we build in. We believe this community will set a new standard for design-forward, practical living in Scottsdale."
Construction is now underway, with pre-sales anticipated to begin by Q2 of 2026. Curve Development has engaged the Young|Ottosen Team at Real Broker, specialists in new development sales and marketing, to represent Quarter at Palm Scottsdale and showcase this rare opportunity for luxury, detached homes with exceptional amenities and a low-maintenance lifestyle. Interested buyers and community members are encouraged to follow Curve Development for progress updates and sales announcements.
About Nate Pile and Curve Development
Nate Pile's career spans over two decades, beginning with building homes in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. His entrepreneurial journey led him to Scottsdale, AZ, where he quickly scaled from house flipping to leading major projects such as West 6th Towers in Tempe and the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport expansion. After advancing his development career with firms like The Weitz Company and JEN Partners, Nate founded Curve Development in 2019, in the midst of a global pandemic, with the ambitious goal of creating a $600 million national BTR platform with financial backing from JEN Partners.
Through resilience, innovation, and leadership, Nate has grown Curve Development into a thriving company with over 1,600 BTR units developed across Arizona, Texas, Florida, and California, Office, and
Residential for Sale. His leadership philosophy, to be 1% better every day has cultivated a team culture of ownership, excellence, and accountability.
For more information: www.curvedevelopment.com
