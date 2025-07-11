Curve Development Completes Construction on Cyrene at Skyline: 102-Home BTR Community in Waddell Now Over 60% Leased

Curve Development has completed construction on Cyrene at Skyline, a 102-home build-for-rent (BTR) community in Waddell, AZ. Opened in December 2024, the community is already over 60% leased, demonstrating strong demand in the West Valley. The project features 3- and 4-bedroom single-family homes with upscale amenities like a resort-style pool, fitness center, and gated access. Curve credits its success to thoughtful design and strong local partnerships, including 5Cs Construction and Mark-Taylor Residential.

PHOENIX, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curve Development proudly announces the completion of construction at Cyrene at Skyline, a premier 102-home build-for-rent (BTR) community in the heart of Waddell, Arizona. Opening December 2024, the community has already achieved over 60% lease-up, exceeding expectations and reinforcing the demand for high-quality rental housing in the West Valley.

"At Curve, we don't see the West Valley as overbuilt — we see it as underserved by the right product," said Nate Pile, Founder and Principal of Curve Development. "When you build homes that are integrated into the fabric of the neighborhood, that feel like they belong and that people are proud to live in, the market responds. We're not just building rentals — we're building homes that people are proud to call their own, even if they don't technically own them."

Cyrene at Skyline offers a thoughtful mix of 3- and 4-bedroom single-family detached homes, with both single- and two-story options. Designed with modern living in mind, each home is crafted to deliver privacy, comfort, and style — creating a rental experience that rivals homeownership.

Residents enjoy a full suite of amenities, including:

A resort-style swimming pool

A state-of-the-art fitness center

Barbecue and outdoor fireplace lounge

Expansive greenbelts and community gathering spaces

A gated entrance with convenient access to nearby shopping, schools, and entertainment

Curve Development extends its sincere gratitude to all of our partners who brought this vision to life — including 5Cs Construction, Mark-Taylor Residential, and many more collaborators who contributed to the success of this community. Your expertise, commitment, and partnership helped create something truly exceptional.

About Nate Pile and Curve Development

Nate Pile's career spans over two decades, beginning with building homes in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. His entrepreneurial journey led him to Scottsdale, AZ, where he quickly scaled from house flipping to leading major projects such as West 6th Towers in Tempe and the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport expansion. After advancing his development career with firms like The Weitz Company and JEN Partners, Nate founded Curve Development in 2019 — in the midst of a global pandemic — with the ambitious goal of creating a $600 million national BTR platform with financial backing from JEN Partners.

Through resilience, innovation, and leadership, Nate has grown Curve Development into a thriving company with over 1,600 BTR units developed across Arizona, Texas, Florida, and California. His leadership philosophy — to be 1% better every day — has cultivated a team culture of ownership, excellence, and accountability.

For more information: www.curvedevelopment.com

