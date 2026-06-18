Curve Development Officially Launches Sales at Quarter at Palm Scottsdale

"Launching sales at Quarter at Palm Scottsdale marks an exciting milestone for Curve Development," said Nate Pile. "This community reflects our commitment to delivering timeless design, quality craftsmanship, and thoughtfully connected neighborhoods as we continue expanding across Arizona." Post this

Curve Development is proud to announce that pre-sales are officially underway for Quarter at Palm Scottsdale, the company's highly anticipated luxury single-family residential community located at the corner of Palm Lane and 74th Street in Scottsdale, Arizona. The community is now officially live on the MLS, with homes starting at $875,000.

Quarter at Palm Scottsdale introduces a boutique collection of 25 detached luxury homes thoughtfully designed to blend timeless architecture with modern functionality in one of Scottsdale's most sought-after locations. Positioned within close proximity to Old Town Scottsdale, the community delivers an elevated lifestyle experience with a focus on design, privacy, and low-maintenance living.

The homes feature three-bedroom plus loft floor plans across two-story layouts averaging approximately 2,220 square feet. Each residence includes a two-car garage, privately fenced backyard, and access to exclusive community amenities including a resort-style pool and fitness center within a gated, perimeter-fenced environment.

Quarter at Palm Scottsdale incorporates warm desert materials, refined detailing, and intentional indoor-outdoor connectivity to create homes that feel both contemporary and enduring.

"Launching sales at Quarter at Palm Scottsdale is a major milestone for our team," said Nate Pile. "This community represents the next evolution of Curve Development as we continue expanding our for-sale platform throughout Arizona. Our goal was to create a product that feels timeless, approachable, and deeply connected to the surrounding neighborhood while delivering the level of quality and design buyers expect in Scottsdale."

Curve Development has partnered with the Young | Ottosen Team at Real Broker to lead sales and marketing efforts for the community. Buyers interested in securing early opportunities are encouraged to inquire now as initial demand and interest continue to build ahead of model openings later this summer.

For additional information, pricing, and availability, interested buyers can follow upcoming announcements from Curve Development and the Quarter at Palm Scottsdale sales team.

https://www.quarteratpalmscottsdale.com/

About Nate Pile and Curve Development

Nate Pile's career spans over two decades, beginning with building homes in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. His entrepreneurial journey led him to Scottsdale, AZ, where he quickly scaled from house flipping to leading major projects such as West 6th Towers in Tempe and the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport expansion. After advancing his development career with firms like The Weitz Company and JEN Partners, Nate founded Curve Development in 2019, during a global pandemic, with the ambitious goal of creating a $600 million national BTR platform. Now Transitioning the Curve Platform to high end infill for sale and other commercial projects, Curve Development is a forward-thinking Development Firm.

Through resilience, innovation, and leadership, Nate has grown Curve Development into a thriving company with over 1,600 BTR units developed across Arizona, Texas, Florida, and California, Office, and Residential for Sale. His leadership philosophy, to be 1% better every day has cultivated a team culture of ownership, excellence, and accountability.

For more information: www.curvedevelopment.com

Media Contact

Morgan Merritt, Curve Development, 1 5593527515, [email protected], www.curvedevelopment

SOURCE Curve Development