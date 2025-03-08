CUSABIO Introduces DT3C Recombinant Protein - A Breakthrough Tool for ADC Antibody Internalization Analysis

CUSABIO Launches DT3C to Streamline Antibody Screening and Enhance ADC Research

HOUSTON, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CUSABIO, a leader in high-quality bio-reagent manufacturing, announced the launch of its new DT3C recombinant protein. Designed specifically for antibody internalization assays, DT3C offers researchers a simple and efficient method to assess the internalization capabilities of antibodies—a critical step in the development of effective antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Empowering ADC Research with Superior Internalization Detection

DT3C serves as a novel antibody internalization detection tool that accurately mimics ADC behavior in vitro. This capability enables researchers to assess how efficiently antibodies are internalized by target cells—a critical factor for ADC efficacy. Compared to traditional methods, such as pH probe-based assays or live-cell imaging, DT3C offers enhanced internalization efficiency and streamlined operation, accelerating ADC development.

DT3C in Antibody Internalization Detection

Accelerating Antibody Screening with Precision and Efficiency

DT3C is also instrumental in the early screening process during hybridoma culture. By forming mAb-DT3C conjugates, the tool enables precise evaluation of antibodies based on their internalization capabilities. This method not only accelerates the selection process but also ensures that only antibodies with optimal internalization properties are advanced for further therapeutic development.

DT3C in Antibody Screening

Case Study: Internalization of Anti-CCR8 Antibodies

In a recent case study, different concentrations of an anti-CCR8 antibody were incubated with DT3C. The resulting mAb-DT3C conjugate was added to a CCR8-positive cell line. Within 48 hours, significant cell viability reduction was observed, with an ED50 value ranging from 15.92 to 45.59 ng/mL, clearly demonstrating DT3C's high internalization efficiency.

Internalization of anti-CCR8-DT3C

