Cusick Community Management Expands Its Service Areas To Raleigh, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC

"We are excited to support communities and associations in our expanding service areas. Our team takes pride in providing quality service and support‒for the critical turnover period and successful, long-term management by homeowners." - Janette Parker, Vice President, Cusick Community Management

Before a transition to homeowner management takes place, Cusick Community Management helps builders with recommendations, thorough documentation and budgets for success. Cusick Field Directors urge their developer clients to get reserve studies done before turnover to ensure that the property is fully funded. When the HOA Board comes on, they can see that a non-biased, third party has suggested the amount for a reserve account to maintain all of the amenities. And they can see if those funds have been set aside in reserve. The report also gives the homeowners guidance on how often/when they should expect to replace roofs, pool surfacing and other assets.

When developers turn over management to the homeowners, Cusick Community Management Association Directors train HOA Boards. They assist them in assuming their fiduciary responsibilities and provide ongoing support so they can manage their communities efficiently, according to their governing documents.

Cusick Community Management is a full-service professional HOA Management Company. For the past 25 years, the company has been providing HOA management for single family, townhome and condominium communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, service areas include the Charlotte metropolitan area, Gastonia, Hunterville, Indian Trail, Matthews, Waxhaw Weddington and Raleigh. South Carolina service areas include Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Myrtle Beach. To learn more, contact Cusick Community Management at 704-544-7779.

