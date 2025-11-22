Custify Introduces New AI agents to Transform Customer Success Work

The useful thing about CustifyAI is not the AI label. It's that risk, context and follow ups show up early enough that a human can still fix the relationship. Stijn Smet, Head of Customer Success at Whale Post this

"CS leaders keep hearing that AI will fix everything, yet most tools live outside their workflow or feel like experiments," said Philipp Wolf, CEO of Custify. "We built CustifyAI to be boring in the best way. It quietly does the work you don't have time for and surfaces what really needs your attention."

How CustifyAI helps customer success teams:

1. See risk before it becomes churn

CustifyAI reads customer emails and messages, scores each conversation from 0 to 100 for churn risk and tracks sentiment over time. When risk spikes or sentiment turns negative, CSMs receive early warnings so they can step in before accounts deteriorate. Portfolio level filters help leaders quickly answer questions like "which customers that renew in 90 days show high risk and high MRR."

2. Close the loop with automated workflows

Instead of manually drafting every playbook, teams can describe a scenario in plain language and let CustifyAI propose a step by step flow for onboarding, renewals or expansions. AI decision points, such as checking for churn risk or low feature adoption, route customers into the right paths. After customer conversations, CustifyAI can generate structured follow up tasks that CSMs review and assign in seconds, which greatly reduces missed next steps.

3. Get to the point, fast

CustifyAI creates one click summaries of long account histories, email threads and meeting notes. CSMs receive a short brief with context, key moments, risks and recommended next actions that can be saved as notes or synced to the CRM. A built-in AI text assistant helps rewrite emails, clean up notes and prepare QBR talking points, while a conversational chatbot answers questions about MRR, tickets or health directly in Custify or Slack.

4. Ask CustifyAI anything, in plain language

CustifyAI adds a new conversational interface so teams can talk to their customer data instead of building every view or rule from scratch. Inside Customer 360, CSMs can open the "Ask CustifyAI" panel and ask questions like what changed since the last QBR, whether a customer seems at risk based on recent conversations, or why they reached out in the past three months, and get clear answers without searching or piecing information together.

Built For Security And Real World Results

CustifyAI runs on models hosted on AWS Bedrock with SOC 2 aligned controls. Customer data is not used to train public models, and admins can enable or disable AI features to match internal policies.

Early adopters report up to 67 percent higher CSM productivity, roughly 8 hours saved per CSM each week on admin work and high reductions in churn by reacting earlier to risk signals.

CustifyAI is available today to Custify customers worldwide, with additional AI features planned for future releases. Teams interested in CustifyAI can learn more and request a free demo at custify.com.

About Custify

Custify is a customer success platform for B2B SaaS companies. It helps teams centralize customer data, gain insights, automate workflows, reduce churn and drive expansion. With health scores, playbooks, automation and AI features like CustifyAI, CSMs get a clear view of their portfolio and the tools to act. Custify serves SaaS businesses worldwide from its headquarters in Bucharest, Romania. Learn more at https://www.custify.com.

