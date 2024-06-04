Custodia Bank's Vice President Of Strategic Relationships, Lisa Hough, Joins the Bitcoin Today Coalition Board of Directors

Lisa Hough has tremendous experience in one of the most important and vital markets for mankind - energy. As a recognized speaker, she will be a standout on Capitol Hill for us and bitcoiners everywhere. Post this

Lisa Hough, a dedicated advocate for "bitcoin, not crypto," is committed to bridging the gap between the bitcoin community and U.S. energy companies. She sees these connections as catalysts for widespread bitcoin adoption and as being crucial for national security. Forbes recently acknowledged Lisa as one of bitcoin's most prominent voices.

As the Vice President of Strategic Relationships at Custodia Bank, Lisa engages with institutions, public companies, and university foundations with substantial bitcoin holdings. Custodia Bank is known for its full reserve banking model and is a qualified bitcoin custodian, which adheres to the highest institutional standards.

Lisa serves on the Supervisory Board of Paris-based Melanion Digital, a bitcoin thematic UCITS ETFs leader. She's also a Founding Board Member at Proof of Workforce, a nonprofit empowering unions and workers to leverage bitcoin for their mission and well-being. Proof of Workforce facilitated the Santa Monica Firefighter Union's pioneering move to collectively self-custody bitcoin.

Lisa's involvement in energy markets stems from her extensive experience in commodity trading and risk management at Vastar Resources, Phibro Energy, and Enron Capital and Trade. Her leadership at PG&E Energy Trading, where she led the East Coast Natural Gas trading desk, and was an executive member of the corporate generation hedge team, highlights her adeptness at formulating resilient commercial

Before joining Custodia, Lisa was the Director of Client Solutions at Unchained, a leading bitcoin-native financial services firm. Lisa is an alumna of Miss Porter's School in Farmington, CT, and Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Biology.

Lisa replaces outgoing Director, Jayson Browder, who continues to serve The Coalition on its Board of Advisors and as Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the BTC VETS Council.

