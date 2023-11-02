Custodius announces launch of WillKeep, Canada's first consumer service for long-term storage of wills

Custodius, the Canadian will storage service for law firms, is launching a service directly to clients called WillKeep. WillKeep is celebrating "Make a Will" month with lifetime registration and storage for only $49.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Custodius today announced the launch of WillKeep, Canada's first consumer service for the registration and storage of paper wills.

In almost all Canadian jurisdictions, the executor of an estate must be in possession of the original, signed paper will. If a will cannot be found, estate assets will be distributed according to succession laws of the province instead of wishes of the deceased.

Many people store wills in their homes. The problem is wills are often written decades before they are needed. This means wills are easily lost, especially near the end of life when people downsize or have reduced mental capacity. Other people store wills with their lawyers, who can then use a storage service such as Custodius. But until now, there have been no will storage services for individuals.

For Canadians with a simple life situation, online platforms have significantly reduced the cost of creating a will. Now, Custodius has significantly reduced the cost of storing a will by offering a consumer service that provides the same professionalism and peace of mind as a law firm. WillKeep offers registration and lifetime storage for a one-time fee of $79. A release fee of $199 is paid by your estate after you die. To achieve this pricing, WillKeep has built dedicated vaults for high-volume secure storage of paper wills.

"My husband and I are fairly young and we want to be sure everything is in order for our kids if something should happen," said Cherie R., one of WillKeep's clients in Ontario. "Storing our wills outside of our home makes sense to me. The process was easy and inexpensive. We registered online, and the will shipping-and-storage package arrived in the mail. We got an email a few days later confirming that our wills were safe in one of the WillKeep vaults."

"November is 'Make a Will' month in Ontario." said Angela Fallow, founder of Custodius. "For the whole month we are lowering the price of lifetime storage to only $49. We want to give anyone access to this important service and safeguard the most valuable document they will ever write—their will."

About Custodius

Custodius is Canada's first company dedicated to the registration and storage of wills for lawyers. WillKeep is Custodius's new service for individuals. The company's founder is Angela Fallow, a lawyer with 16 years of experience in wills, trusts, and estates. She is a designated Trusts and Estates Practitioner (TEP), recognized by the global Society of Trusts and Estates Practitioners (STEP). For more information, please visit: www.custodius.ca. For more information about WillKeep, please visit: www.willkeep.ca.

